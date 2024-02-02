Colorado bill focuses on winter travel for commercial vehicles

A bipartisan pursuit at the Colorado statehouse would implement additional rules for commercial vehicles traveling in the state during the winter – including chain laws and lane restrictions. Truck officials have concerns about the pursuit.

Sen. Dylan Roberts, D-Frisco, said his bill would enhance the safety of commercial vehicles on Colorado’s highways during the winter months.

“My new bill, SB100, proposes commonsense reforms that will reduce crashes and keep our highways open,” Roberts said in prepared remarks.

Chain law

The bill would require commercial vehicles to carry chains when traveling on Interstate 25 and any interstate, U.S. highway or state highway west of I-25, including the mountainous sections of I-70.

Existing state law allows the Colorado Department of Transportation to issue closures or require certain equipment such as tire chains on I-70 from Sept. 1 through May 31 each year. The rule applies for the stretch of interstate between milepost 133 in Dotsero and milepost 259 in Morrison.

Bill sponsors say the legislative pursuit follows continued chain violations, commercial vehicle accidents and unnecessary highway closures.

“This bill is necessary to improve the safety for the motoring public and ensure the highway remains open for commerce,” stated Sen. Perry Will, R-New Castle.

Left lane rule

Another provision in the bill would bar large commercial vehicles from the left lane on I-70 between milepost 116 in Glenwood Springs and milepost 259 in Morrison. An exception would be made for passing a vehicle driving below the posted speed limit.

The state already prohibits trucks from traveling in the left lane through Glenwood Canyon.

The Colorado Motor Carriers Association believes the proposed left lane restriction could result in operators who travel back and forth from Denver to the Western Slope each day to risk running out of hours to complete the task.

Speed limit enforcement zones

A separate provision would establish heightened speed limit enforcement zones in Glenwood Canyon on I-70 eastbound from milepost 116 to milepost 131 and westbound from milepost 118.5 to milepost 131.

The areas are described in the bill as “where there are safety concerns related to commercial motor vehicle drivers exceeding the posted speed limits.”

Double fines would also be authorized for commercial vehicles committing a speeding violation in the affected areas.

Doug Morris, OOIDA director of state government affairs, questioned the need for the legislation.

“There are no studies showing increased accidents in this area or where trucks are the main cause of these accidents. In fact, I would venture to say the majority of the accidents are caused by passenger vehicles,” Morris said. “When I read this bill, one thing comes to my mind, and that’s arbitrary and capricious.”

Chain-up areas

The Colorado DOT also would be required to study the feasibility of increasing the number of chain-up stations and rest areas in the state. The intention is to help ensure that commercial vehicles have necessary equipment and needed rest before traveling the state’s roadways.

Money from increased penalties in Glenwood Canyon would be tapped to help fund additional chain-up areas.

Morris said it is nice to see that Colorado recognizes the need for additional chain-up locations.

“What isn’t nice is the fact that they want to target trucks for speeding and double the fines,” he said. “This is a typical money grab from the state.”

Morris added that he is certain the trucking industry already has paid for the chain-up locations tenfold through taxes, fees and tolls. He questioned how the state utilizes existing transportation revenues.

“Let’s do a forensic accounting of Colorado’s transportation revenues and see where all that money is going before we start targeting truckers and trucking companies for more revenue-enhancing schemes,” he said.

SB100 is in the Senate Transportation and Energy Committee. LL

More Land Line coverage of Colorado news is available.