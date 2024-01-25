Left lane use topic of bills in six states

Bills in multiple statehouses seek to limit left lane use for large trucks. Elsewhere, legislation would apply left-lane-use rules to all vehicles.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association believes that truck drivers are first-hand observers of the negative consequences of misguided traffic laws, and while perhaps not intended, efforts to restrict trucks from certain lanes pose serious challenges for truckers and jeopardize the safety of the traveling public.

Kentucky

Despite the concerns of professional drivers, one Kentucky bill would restrict truck travel in the far left-hand lane of certain highways.

Statute requires vehicles traveling below the posted speed limit on any limited access highway with a posted speed limit of at least 65 mph to stay to the right. Exceptions are made for passing, for yielding to traffic entering the highway or for when it’s unsafe to use the right lane.

A Senate bill would take the extra step to prohibit a truck tractor, trailer or semitrailer from accessing the far left-hand lane. The rule would apply on highways with at least three lanes traveling in the same direction.

Exceptions would be made for entering or leaving a highway, for yielding to traffic coming onto the highway or for when traffic conditions exist that would prohibit safe use of the right or center lanes.

SB107 is in the Senate Transportation Committee.

Michigan

A similar bipartisan pursuit is underway at the Michigan statehouse.

Michigan law prohibits all vehicles from hanging out in the left lane. Left lane use is permitted along highways with two lanes headed in one direction for instances that include overtaking and passing another vehicle proceeding in the same direction.

Additionally, commercial vehicles with a gross weight exceeding 10,000 pounds are prohibited from using the far left-hand lane on freeways with three or more lanes in the same direction.

One House bill would single out large trucks on limited-access highways, or expressways. Specifically, HB5304 would limit large trucks to the right two lanes when traveling on expressways with three or more lanes in the same direction.

The bill awaits possible consideration in the House Transportation, Mobility and Infrastructure Committee. The measure includes 10 Republican co-sponsors and six Democratic co-sponsors.

Rep. Will Bruck, R-Erie, said his proposed rule change would alleviate congestion on busy roadways by ensuring that large trucks do not impede traffic in the left lane.

“By ensuring that trucks stay in the right lanes, we can keep traffic flowing smoothly in the left lanes, promoting safer and more efficient transportation for all drivers,” Bruck said in prepared remarks.

Applying left lane rules to all vehicles

Elsewhere, left-lane use revisions would apply to cars and trucks.

OOIDA and the National Motorists Association favor efforts to address left lane use. The groups argue that blocking the left lane, whether intentional or not, results in reduced road safety and efficiency.

Florida

In Florida, bills moving through both statehouse chambers would amend left lane rules for all highway users.

Florida law already prohibits traveling in the furthermost left-hand lane “if the driver knows, or reasonably should know,” that he or she is being overtaken in that lane from a driver traveling at a higher rate of speed.

The rule applies to all travelers, even if they are driving the posted speed limit when the overtaking vehicle attempts to pass.

Large trucks are singled out in another law that prohibits traveling in the far left or inside travel lane along rural stretches of interstate with at least three lanes in one direction.

Identical bills in each chamber would forbid any vehicle from continuous operation in the far left-hand lane of roadways with a posted speed of at least 65 mph. Exceptions to the rule would be made for actions that include overtaking and passing another vehicle, or preparing to turn left.

The legislation, HB317/SB258, includes a provision clarifying that if the far-left lane is a high-occupancy vehicle lane, the lane immediately to the right of such lane or a left-turn lane would be considered the furthest left-hand lane.

“This bill is about a more safe and efficient flow of traffic on our high-speed highways. It simply provides that the left lane is for passing only with some commonsense exceptions,” Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, R-Fort Myers, testified.

Left Lane is for Passing! Filed HB 317 to improve Interstate Safety in Florida. https://t.co/xV1qoiXHAt — Jenna Persons-Mulicka (@jenna_persons) January 2, 2024

Iowa

An Iowa Senate bill tackles the topic of left lane travel for all vehicles.

State law already mandates slower traffic to stay to the right.

SSB3090 would require a vehicle to be driven in the right-hand lane on a roadway with multiple lanes moving in the same direction. Limited exceptions would be included for overtaking another vehicle.

On roadways with three or more lanes for traffic moving in one direction, a driver would be required to drive in the center lanes, “such that the far-left lane can be used for overtaking and the far-right lane can be used to enter or exit the roadway.”

Violators would face $135 fines. Police would be limited to issuing warnings to offenders until July 2025.

The Senate Transportation Subcommittee voted Tuesday, Jan. 23, to recommend passage. The recommendation permits the bill to advance to the full committee for consideration.

Maryland

One Maryland measure would broaden roadways affected by the state’s left lane use rule.

Currently, a driver of a vehicle traveling slower than the general speed of traffic on an interstate highway located in a rural area is required to stay to the right. Elsewhere, Maryland law requires drivers to stay to the right if they are traveling at least 10 mph below the posted speed limit or slower than the flow of traffic.

HB298 would change the interstate-only rule to apply to every multi-lane roadway.

Another revision to the statute covers travel on roadways with at least three lanes of traffic moving in the same direction. The bill would restrict left lane use to the overtaking and passing of another vehicle on highways posted at a minimum of 55 mph. Certain exceptions would apply.

Left lane violators would face $75 fines. Subsequent violations could result in $250 fines.

The bill is scheduled for a House Environment and Transportation Committee hearing on Feb. 8.

Oklahoma

In Oklahoma, a House bill would put a time limit on travel in the left lane.

HB3452 states that overtaking and passing another vehicle “shall be performed expeditiously.”

For large trucks, including a tractor-trailer, overtaking and passing another vehicle would need to be completed in two minutes. Smaller vehicles would be given one minute to complete the maneuver.

Violators would face $250 fines. The bill can be considered once the regular session begins Feb. 5. LL

More Land Line coverage of state news is available.