Left lane use topic of bills in six states

State lawmakers around the country are discussing legislation that would limit left lane use for large trucks. Elsewhere, bills would apply left-lane-use rules to all vehicles.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association believes that truck drivers are first-hand observers of the negative consequences of misguided traffic laws, and while perhaps not intended, efforts to restrict trucks from certain lanes pose serious challenges for truckers and jeopardize the safety of the traveling public.

Colorado

The full Colorado Senate is scheduled to consider a bill this week that includes multiple truck-related provisions, including truck lane restriction language.

Sponsored by Sen. Dylan Roberts, D-Frisco, SB100 would bar large commercial vehicles from the left lane on Interstate 70 between milepost 116 in Glenwood Springs and milepost 259 in Morrison. An exception would be made for passing a vehicle driving below the posted speed limit.

Trucks already are prohibited from traveling in the left lane through Glenwood Canyon.

Advocates have said revised truck rules that include truck speed limit enforcement zones are needed to improve safety.

Doug Morris, OOIDA director of state government affairs, has said the legislation lacks merit. He added there are no studies that show increased accidents in the affected area or where trucks are the main cause of the accidents.

Additionally, he noted it is more likely the majority of the accidents are caused by passenger vehicles.

“When I read this bill, one thing comes to my mind, and that’s arbitrary and capricious,” Morris said.

If approved by the Senate, SB100 would head to the House.

Kentucky

A Kentucky bill continues to advance that also includes multiple truck provisions. One provision singles out trucks from traveling in the far-left lane of certain highways.

Statute requires vehicles traveling below the posted speed limit on any limited-access highway with a posted speed limit of at least 65 mph to stay to the right. Exceptions are made for passing, for yielding to traffic entering the highway or for when it’s unsafe to use the right lane.

The bill, SB107, would take the extra step to prohibit a truck tractor, trailer, or semitrailer from accessing the far-left lane. The rule would apply on highways with at least three lanes traveling in the same direction.

Exceptions would be made for entering or leaving a highway, for yielding to traffic coming onto the highway or for when traffic conditions exist that would prohibit safe use of the right or center lanes.

Sen. Jimmy Higdon, R-Lebanon, recently told lawmakers the bill would prevent trucks from running down the road side by side.

The legislative action comes despite the concerns of professional drivers.

The OOIDA Foundation reports research has demonstrated that truck lane restrictions are difficult to enforce, accelerate pavement deterioration, create speed differentials and increase merging conflicts and crashes.

Senators voted unanimously in February to advance the bill. SB107 has advanced from the House Transportation Committee, and an amended version awaits further consideration in the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee.

Michigan

In Michigan, a House bill also covers the topic of left lane use for trucks.

State law prohibits all vehicles from hanging out in the left lane. Left lane use is permitted along highways with two lanes headed in one direction for instances that include overtaking and passing another vehicle proceeding in the same direction.

Additionally, commercial vehicles with a gross weight exceeding 10,000 pounds are prohibited from using the far-left lane on freeways with three or more lanes in the same direction.

The House Transportation, Mobility and Infrastructure Committee met recently to discuss a bill that is described as clarifying that large trucks cannot travel in the far-left lane on freeways.

Rep. William Bruck, R-Erie, told committee members the Michigan Department of Transportation can only make recommendations. He also noted that this is the case with signs saying to stay right, except to pass.

“This (bill) would clarify this so MDOT could actually restrict the heavy traffic to remain in the right two lanes,” Bruck testified.

He added that the intent of his bill, HB5304, is to promote safety and ease of travel.

“It’s a commonsense issue. There’s less safety when people are passing on the right,” he said. “For the ease of travel, we would like to open up the left-most lane for that faster traffic and make it safer in the process.”

A spokesperson from MDOT told the committee that while the agency takes no position on the bill, it agrees there is a defect in the current law that needs to be corrected.

The committee did not vote on the bill.

Left lane rule changes pursued elsewhere

Not all left lane rule revisions are focused only on trucks. Pursuits underway in Florida, Iowa and Oklahoma would apply rule changes to both cars and trucks.

OOIDA and the National Motorists Association favor efforts to address left lane use. The groups have said that blocking the left lane, whether intentional or not, results in reduced road safety and efficiency.

Florida

The Florida Legislature voted overwhelmingly to send to the governor a bill that would amend left lane rules for all highway users.

State law prohibits traveling in the far-left lane “if the driver knows, or reasonably should know,” that he or she is being overtaken in that lane from a driver traveling at a higher rate of speed. The rule applies to all travelers, even if they are driving the posted speed limit when the overtaking vehicle attempts to pass.

Nevertheless, large trucks are singled out in another rule to prohibit travel in the far-left or inside travel lanes along rural stretches of interstate with at least three lanes in one direction.

The bill sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk would forbid any vehicle from continuous operation in the far-left lane of roadways with a posted speed of at least 65 mph. Exceptions to the rule would be made for actions that include overtaking and passing another vehicle or preparing to turn left.

HB317 includes a provision that clarifies if the far-left lane is a high-occupancy vehicle lane, the lane immediately to the right of such lane or left-turn lane would be treated as the far-left lane.

Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, R-Fort Myers, recently testified that the bill is about a more safe and efficient flow of traffic on high-speed highways.

“It simply provides that the left lane is for passing only, with some commonsense exceptions,” Persons-Mulicka testified.

Iowa

The Iowa Senate has approved a bill that also covers the topic of left lane travel for all vehicles.

Statute mandates slower traffic to stay to the right.

SF2116 would require a vehicle to be driven in the far-right lane on a roadway with two lanes moving in the same direction. Limited exceptions would be included for overtaking another vehicle.

On roadways with three or more lanes for traffic moving in one direction, a driver would be required to drive in the center lanes, “such that the far-left lane can be used for overtaking and the far-right lane can be used to enter or exit the roadway.”

Police and state troopers would issue warnings for violations through June 2025. Starting July 1, 2025, violators would face $135 fines.

“Basically, this bill is an effort to prevent left-lane camping on multi-lane highways and improve traffic flow,” Sen. Mike Klimesh, R-Winneshiek, testified during a recent committee hearing.

SF2116 is in the House Transportation Committee.

Oklahoma

An Oklahoma bill halfway through the statehouse would put a time limit on travel in the left lane.

Oklahoma law already limits left lane use on highways with at least two lanes of traffic in the same direction. Drivers are required to stay to the right unless passing or preparing to turn left, or for safety measures.

Violators face $550 fines.

House lawmakers voted 70-23 to advance a bill that states overtaking and passing another vehicle “shall be performed expeditiously.”

For large trucks, including a tractor-trailer, overtaking and passing another vehicle would be required to be completed within two minutes. Smaller vehicles would be given one minute to complete the maneuver.

Fines for violations would be set at $250.

The bill, HB3452, has moved to the Senate. LL

More Land Line coverage of state news is available.