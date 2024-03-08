Lane closures coming as part of North Carolina toll road expansion

Last month, the North Carolina Department of Transportation released its plans for expanding the Triangle Expressway toll road in the Raleigh, N.C., area. As the construction of the eastern portion of the Complete 540 Project progresses, overnight drivers of U.S. Highway 70 Business may want to find an alternative route to avoid any delays.

Temporary intermittent lane closures will take place on U.S. 70 beginning Monday, March 11 and are expected through March 16, according to the North Carolina Turnpike Authority. It said the closures will allow for geotechnical investigations to be performed.

Lanes of U.S. 70 will close between Garner Business Park Drive and Auburn Knightdale Road. The work will begin at 9 p.m. and conclude by 5 a.m. the next day. During this time, U.S. 70 will become a single-lane roadway in the direction of the lane closure with signage to guide drivers through the closure.

The eastern portion of the project will extend the Triangle Expressway – which the state calls its first “modern toll road” – from Interstate 40 to Interstate 87.

State transportation officials said the purpose of the expansion is to ease traffic on local roadways and to better connect cities including Cary, Clayton, Garner and Holly Springs.

In January, North Carolina Quick Pass users began paying $3.94 to travel the full length of the Triangle Expressway following a rate increase. Without a quick pass, rates are 35% higher, and vehicles with four or more axles pay four times the state’s toll rate.

Raising funds to pay back bonds sold for construction, operations and maintenance of the toll road and facilities prompted the rate increase, the North Carolina Turnpike Authority said. LL

