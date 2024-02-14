Kentucky will test wrong-way project this summer

A $9.5 million project to prevent wrong-way crashes in Kentucky will enter the testing stage later this year.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the installation of new technologies will take place this summer as part of the wrong-way pilot program on select Interstate 75 ramps in Fayette County. Additional ramps in Fayette and Jefferson counties will be equipped with similar wrong-way prevention technology beginning this fall, the Transportation Cabinet said.

Selected sites for the wrong-way program:

Fayette County: New Circle Road/Kentucky Highway 4 from Newtown Pike to Richmond Road

Fayette County: I-75/I-64 from Newtown Pike to the Southern Split

Fayette County: I-75 from the Southern Split to Clays Ferry Bridge

Jefferson County: I-264 from I-64 to I-65

Jefferson County: I-64 from the Ohio River to Pee Wee Reese Road

Jefferson County: I-65 from the Ohio River to Kentucky Highway 1065 (Outer Loop)

“Wrong-way driving is a major safety issue that can lead to devastating consequences,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement. “This work will help us keep more Kentucky families safe on our roadways.”

Stansell Electric was selected as the prime contractor and Parsons Engineering as the lead designer of the “Wrong-Way Driving and Integrated Safety Technology System,” according to a KYTC news release. The system is said to deter wrong-way incidents by alerting the wrong-way driver as well as other drivers and emergency responders.

Existing digital and roadway signage will be integrated with this system of additional signs, cameras, sensors and other equipment. Pedestrian safety concerns, debris and stalled vehicles also can be detected by this technology.

“Improving highway safety is a core focus of this administration, and we’re pleased to pilot the latest in technological advancements to help prevent crashes, injuries and fatalities on our roadways,” Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray said. “While innovative solutions can be part of the answer to curbing these incidents, it can never replace the need for drivers to make safe driving decisions.”

According to the KYTC, 191 crashes involving wrong-way driving on the state’s interstates and parkways occurred between 2015 and 2023. Those crashes led to 55 fatalities and 76 serious injuries.

The sites in Fayette and Jefferson counties were selected due to wrong-way crash history and ramp design.

Funding includes a $5.14 million federal grant through the Advanced Transportation and Congestions Management Technologies Deployment program along with a state match. LL

