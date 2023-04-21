Kentucky weigh station reopened

April 21, 2023

Land Line Staff

|

Closed since April 10, the commercial vehicle weigh station on Interstate 75 near Crittenden, Ky., has been reopened as scheduled on April 21.

The Kenton County facility was closed so ramps could be upgraded. Improving safety for all road users also was part of the reason for the closure, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Road and tire sensors were among the new technology being installed at the weigh station. These sensors can monitor commercial vehicles for flat and/or worn tires, said the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

In addition, the new technology includes a weigh-in-motion system that collects time, date, speed, gross vehicle weight, overall length and other data while the vehicle is moving at highway or slower speeds. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says this intelligent enforcement can improve road safety.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 reminds travelers the latest updates can be found by following TRIMARC and KYTC on Twitter.

More projects  

A transportation plan has proposed increased truck parking along I-75 in Grant County as well as Interstate 71 in Boone County.

The plan calls for adding truck parking spaces at weigh stations and rest areas using existing Kentucky Transportation Cabinet right of way. Pavement sensors that record if a space is occupied, and Intelligent Transportation signage would also be installed.

Reducing the number of trucks forced to park along the public right of way, and a reduction in the time drivers spend searching for a safe place to park are among the benefits noted by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The plan also points to a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet study that found a crash pattern related to the proximity and usage of truck parking facilities. LL

More Land Line news coverage from Kentucky.

 

Related News

OOIDA's Lewie Pugh at the FMCSA listening session at MATS 2023

Kentucky

Giving FMCSA an earful about broker abuse

FMCSA held a listening session about broker abuse on Day 2 of the Mid-America Trucking Show and got an earful.

By Scott Thompson | March 31

Fatality crash. Photo by Gorodenkoff Productions OU

News

Traffic fatalities down slightly in 2022

The number of traffic fatalities dropped last year, but still remain well above pre-pandemic levels, according to NHTSA.

By Tyson Fisher | April 21

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson

News

OOIDA, Missouri truckers question governor’s hold up of towing pursuit

A Missouri bill would permit truck drivers to file a complaint if they believe they were overcharged for a nonconsensual tow.

By Keith Goble | April 21

Love's Travel Stop Sign photo by Marty Ellis for OOIDA

News

Love’s adds truck stops and parking in two states

A pair of new Love’s locations adds a combined 129 truck parking spaces in Louisiana and Texas. Here’s what else the new truck stops offer.

By Land Line Staff | April 21