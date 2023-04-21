Kentucky weigh station reopened

Closed since April 10, the commercial vehicle weigh station on Interstate 75 near Crittenden, Ky., has been reopened as scheduled on April 21.

The Kenton County facility was closed so ramps could be upgraded. Improving safety for all road users also was part of the reason for the closure, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Road and tire sensors were among the new technology being installed at the weigh station. These sensors can monitor commercial vehicles for flat and/or worn tires, said the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

In addition, the new technology includes a weigh-in-motion system that collects time, date, speed, gross vehicle weight, overall length and other data while the vehicle is moving at highway or slower speeds. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says this intelligent enforcement can improve road safety.

More projects

A transportation plan has proposed increased truck parking along I-75 in Grant County as well as Interstate 71 in Boone County.

The plan calls for adding truck parking spaces at weigh stations and rest areas using existing Kentucky Transportation Cabinet right of way. Pavement sensors that record if a space is occupied, and Intelligent Transportation signage would also be installed.

Reducing the number of trucks forced to park along the public right of way, and a reduction in the time drivers spend searching for a safe place to park are among the benefits noted by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The plan also points to a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet study that found a crash pattern related to the proximity and usage of truck parking facilities. LL

