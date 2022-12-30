Kentucky waives hours for poultry, feed transport; Iowa increases weight for certain hauls

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is waiving hours of service requirements for the transport of feed products and live poultry.

According to an order signed on Dec. 27, truckers transporting feed products and live poultry are exempt from the hours of service imposed under 49 CFR Part 395, 601 KAR 1:005 and KRS 281.730. The declaration of emergency remains in effect until Jan. 20.

All other safety requirements will remain in full force and effect. Any driver operating under the authority of the declaration of emergency must have a copy of the declaration in the cab of the truck.

A copy of the order can be found here.

The declaration of emergency comes after cold temperatures and icy conditions led to a tightening supply situation. Market demand had led to a sharp decline in feed inventories and delays in transporting live poultry from farms to other processing locations, according to the declaration.

Freezing temperatures may have exacerbated already rising prices for eggs. WDRB is reporting that egg prices have increased by nearly 50% this year due to avian flu, rising feed and energy costs, and high demand.

On Dec. 22, Transportation Secretary Jim Gray signed an order waiving hours of service requirements for drivers providing power restoration within affected areas, including debris removal. That order remains in effect until Jan. 6.

Meanwhile in Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an extension of the proclamation relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain, fertilizer, and manure.

The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through Jan. 20.

The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid and gas), and manure (dry and liquid) to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of the proclamation.

This proclamation applies to loads transported on all highways within Iowa (excluding the interstate system) and those which do not exceed a maximum of 90,000 pounds gross weight, do not exceed the maximum axle weight limit determined under the non-primary highway maximum gross weight table in Iowa Code § 321.463 (6) (b), by more than 12.5%, do not exceed the legal maximum axle weight limit of 20,000 pounds, and comply with posted limits on roads and bridges.

Drivers do not need to carry a copy of the declaration for the Iowa weight exemption. LL

