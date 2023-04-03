Kentucky enacts emergency order because of severe weather

April 3, 2023

SJ Munoz

|

An emergency order suspending hours of service and stopping at weigh stations has been issued in Kentucky due to damaging winds, flash flooding and additional severe weather conditions.

The order, effective through April 29, provides regulatory relief for commercial vehicles providing power restoration as well debris removal within the affected areas.

“Weather conditions have caused widespread electrical outages to a significant portion of the United States, interrupting vital services and products and thus affecting the public health, safety and welfare of its citizens,” the order said.

According to the National Weather Service office in Paducah, Ky., the potential exists for more severe weather in the region beginning late Tuesday night.

 

The state has already suffered considerable damage and economic loss from storm winds and flooding due to changes in the weather pattern, according to the emergency.

Kentucky’s emergency order provides relief from the maximum driving time imposed on commercial drivers responding to the affected areas as well as a waiver of the requirement that commercial vehicles must stop at all weigh stations.

All other safety requirements remain in full force and effect.

Any driver operating under the authority of this order shall have a copy of it in the cab of the vehicle. LL

More Land Line coverage of Kentucky.

Related News

OOIDA's Lewie Pugh at the FMCSA listening session at MATS 2023

Kentucky

Giving FMCSA an earful about broker abuse

FMCSA held a listening session about broker abuse on Day 2 of the Mid-America Trucking Show and got an earful.

By Scott Thompson | March 31

Judge and gavel. Photo by Gorodenkoff

News

One more sentenced in New Orleans ‘Operation Sideswipe” scheme

Another person has been sentenced for their role in Operation Sideswipe, a New Orleans staged-crash scheme involving tractor-trailers.

By Tyson Fisher | April 03

Tesla Semi truck. Photo courtesy of Tesla, Inc.

News

First Tesla Semi recall comes shortly after first delivery

Just a few months after its first deliveries, certain Tesla Semis are being recalled due to an issue with the parking brakes.

By Tyson Fisher | April 03

Georgia lumber truck. Photo by Jillian Cain

News

Georgia lawmakers approve heavy truck bill

A Georgia bill that would allow certain 88,000-pound trucks on roadways around the state beat the clock to advance to the governor.

By Keith Goble | April 03

SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.