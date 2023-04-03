Kentucky enacts emergency order because of severe weather

An emergency order suspending hours of service and stopping at weigh stations has been issued in Kentucky due to damaging winds, flash flooding and additional severe weather conditions.

The order, effective through April 29, provides regulatory relief for commercial vehicles providing power restoration as well debris removal within the affected areas.

“Weather conditions have caused widespread electrical outages to a significant portion of the United States, interrupting vital services and products and thus affecting the public health, safety and welfare of its citizens,” the order said.

According to the National Weather Service office in Paducah, Ky., the potential exists for more severe weather in the region beginning late Tuesday night.

There is potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late Tuesday through Wednesday. Damaging winds and tornadoes will be the primary severe weather hazards. The greater severe weather chances for the Quad State are likely to be in SEMO and Southern Illinois. pic.twitter.com/gz0jfP6Jkj — NWS Paducah, KY (@NWSPaducah) April 3, 2023

The state has already suffered considerable damage and economic loss from storm winds and flooding due to changes in the weather pattern, according to the emergency.

Kentucky’s emergency order provides relief from the maximum driving time imposed on commercial drivers responding to the affected areas as well as a waiver of the requirement that commercial vehicles must stop at all weigh stations.

All other safety requirements remain in full force and effect.

Any driver operating under the authority of this order shall have a copy of it in the cab of the vehicle. LL