Kansas DOT to host meetings on funds for addressing transportation vulnerabilities

Public input has been requested regarding federal funds the Kansas Department of Transportation is receiving to address vulnerabilities created by extreme weather events and natural hazards that occur across the state.

Input will be accepted via online meetings, all of which are scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The three meetings are categorized by specific region. The 2 p.m. meeting will focus on the Wichita metro area, while a 5:30 p.m. meeting will cover the Kansas City metro. The final meeting, at 7 p.m., will have a statewide emphasis.

“We want to know where the trouble spots are, such as frequently flooded roadways,” said David Schwartz, KDOT assistant to the director of planning and development. “We also want to know where critical community assets might be at risk of losing access during disasters. Having additional background and data from the public will assist KDOT staff when making project selections.”

How do you deal with road construction, winter weather, crashes? Check the KanDrive app BEFORE your trip. Plan to leave early, drive under the speed limit (WAY under if conditions are bad), and get there safe and sound – and maybe a little early! https://t.co/tXi5613k1R — Drive Safe Kansas – KDOT (@DriveSafeKansas) October 27, 2023

Projects could include:

Planning, design, construction, rehabilitation and property acquisition related to improving the resilience of the state transportation system

Equipment acquisition to support disaster response and transportation resilience

Natural infrastructure, flood protection and ecosystem restoration projects in connection with transportation improvements

For those unavailable to attend a meeting at its scheduled time, a recorded version and comment submission form will be available on the KDOT Resilience Improvement Plan website.

The funds in question are part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which will provide financial support for Federal Highway Administration programs through 2026. LL

More Land Line coverage of Kansas news.