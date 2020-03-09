Jet fuel-hauling trucker who crashed on I-70 dies from injuries

March 9, 2020

Land Line Staff

|

A jet fuel tanker truck driver who was dramatically rescued from his burning vehicle on Interstate 70 last month has died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Jeffrey “Duke” Denman, 59, of Brownsburg, Ind., died Saturday, March 7 at an Indianapolis hospital, according to a Facebook post by his employer, Jet Star Inc., Zionsville, Ind.

“Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers,” the post states. “It is a sad day for the Jet Star family and all that knew Duke. Our deepest condolences to the Denman family and all of Duke’s friends. Please continue to pray for them during this difficult time.”

Denman had been listed in critical condition in the hospital for more than two weeks, following a Feb. 20 crash on an exit ramp to Interstate 70 in Indianapolis. According to official reports, Denman was transporting approximately 4,000 gallons of jet fuel southbound on Interstate 465 and was using the ramp to eastbound I-70 when his truck made contact with a guardrail. The impact caused the tanker to overturn and catch fire. Multiple explosions were reported. Both interstates were shut down for several hours.

Denman was pulled from the flaming wreckage by two Good Samaritans – fellow trucker Mitch Navarre, and new mother Holly McNally, who had given birth to her fourth child three days earlier and was on her home from the hospital when she spotted Denman on fire running on the exit ramp.

