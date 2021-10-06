Iowa offers online CDL renewal

Commercial drivers with Iowa CDLs can now renew their licenses online.

The new online renewal option is available to all CDL holders, except those who have a hazardous materials endorsement (endorsements H or X) or customers moving from a commercial learner’s permit to a CDL, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Transportation. Customers who hold a hazardous materials endorsement are required to retake a knowledge test at each renewal, making online renewal not possible.

A CDL holder who intends to operate in interstate commerce (across state lines) and does not meet any of the listed exemptions will be required to have a valid medical certificate on file with the department before renewing a commercial driver’s license online.

Other criteria to renew online are similar to the standards for noncommercial license online renewal, which include:

Must be at least 21 but not yet 70 years of age.

Must have completed a satisfactory vision screening or report at the last renewal.

Must have updated their photo at the last issuance or renewal.

CDL must not have been expired for more than one year (366 days or more).

Must be an Iowa resident and U.S. citizen.

Must not have a DL marked “valid without photo.”

Must not be changing name, date of birth, sex, endorsements, or restrictions (except that CDL holders switching their self-certification may add or drop a “K” intrastate-only restriction, depending on their self-certification).

Must not be subject to a pending re-examination.

Must not have restrictions G (no driving when headlights required), J (restrictions on back of card), T (medical report required at renewal), Q (no interstate/freeway driving), or R (max speed 35 mph).

