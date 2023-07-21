Interstate closures scheduled in Arkansas and Florida next week

Heads up if you are going to be traveling through the Little Rock, Ark., or Jacksonville, Fla., areas next week. The Arkansas Department of Transportation is planning full Interstate 30 closures overnight. And the Florida Department of Transportation will be shutting down Interstate 95 and Interstate 10 in the Jacksonville area, routing traffic around the closures.

According to the Arkansas DOT, the work on I-30 in the Little Rock and North Little Rock area is requiring weekly lane closures and that will include double lane closures overnight, generally from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Weather permitting, those closures are expected to start Monday, July 24.

The following list of overnight closures was provided by the state DOT.

Overnight closures (8 p.m. – 5 a.m.)

I-30 (single and double-lane closures and traffic shifts) between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and I-40 in North Little Rock

I-30 westbound to I-630 westbound ramp (Exit 139B) (single-lane closure) in Little Rock

I-630 ramps onto and off 15th Street (full closures) between College Street and the I-630 interchange in Little Rock; detours will be signed

I-30/I-40 lanes and ramps (single-lane closures) at the north terminal in North Little Rock

I-30 eastbound ramp to I-40 westbound (full closure) in North Little Rock; detour signed to North Hills Road interchange at Exit 154

I-30 frontage road southbound ramp to I-30 westbound (full closure) in Little Rock; detour signed to Roosevelt Road interchange

I-30 frontage road southbound (single-lane closure) between 6th and 10th Streets in Little Rock

Cypress Street southbound (single-lane closure) between 5th and Broadway streets in North Little Rock

Cypress Street (full closure) between Washington Avenue and Broadway Street in North Little Rock; detour signed

Broadway Street (single-lane closures) between Cypress and Locust streets in North Little Rock

Jacksonville closures

As part of bridge construction activities for the Florida Department of Transportation’s I-10 and I-95 improvement project, I-95 south and I-10 east will detour Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28 from 10:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., weather permitting.

I-95 south detour: Drivers on I-95 south approaching the Fuller Warren Bridge will detour to the Forest Street exit, left on Forest Street, left on Riverside Avenue and take the Acosta Bridge to rejoin I-95 southbound.

I-10 east detour: Drivers on I-10 east who wish to access I-95 south will detour north to the Union Street exit and right on Jefferson Street to connect with the Acosta Bridge and rejoin I-95 southbound. LL