Interstate 84 closures planned in Portland, Ore., area

Drivers should be ready for several closures of westbound Interstate 84 in east Portland this summer as crews repave and repair the highway, warns the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The first of multiple closures of Interstate 84 in east Portland, Ore., is scheduled for the weekend of June 23-26.

All lanes of I-84 west at the I-205 interchange will close for bridge deck and bridge joint repair. The closure starts at noon on Friday, June 23. It lasts through 5 a.m. on Monday, June 26.

Drivers heading west on I-84 will be detoured to I-205 southbound, where they can follow signs to I-84 westbound (Exit 21B). The exit to I-205 north scheduled to remain open during the weekend closure.

On-ramps leading to the closure area will be closed over the same weekend:

I-84 westbound on-ramp at NE 102nd Avenue (closed at night only).

I-84 westbound on-ramp at NE 181st Avenue.

I-84 westbound on-ramp at Fairview Parkway.

There will be subsequent closures this summer. Additional weekend closure schedules will be shared in advance.

Repairs to the bridge joints connecting segments of the bridges is expected to extend the life of the interstate highway by 20 to 30 years, Oregon Department of Transportation estimates.

The construction schedule is subject to change. The latest information including detour maps will be posted on the Columbia River Gorge project website. Check TripCheck.com for real-time traffic information.

Oregon Department of Transportation reports several construction projects are scheduled over the next several years on Interstate 84 between Interstate 205 and Hood River and on the scenic 75-mile-long Historic Columbia River Highway between Troutdale and Hood River.

Interstate 84 roughly follows the Columbia River. It was created in 1857 and originally was designated Interstate 80N. The name was changed in 1980 to I-84 to prevent confusion with I-80, which is south of I-84.

I-84 is the longest interstate highway in Oregon, running 375 miles. It is the state’s only east-west interstate highway. It connects Portland with Boise, Idaho, and Ogden, Utah. It is part of a corridor connecting Seattle and Salt Lake City. LL

