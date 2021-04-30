International Roadcheck inspection blitz begins Tuesday

This year’s Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance International Roadcheck inspection blitz is next week.

For three days starting Tuesday, inspectors will be out across the U.S., Canada and Mexico doing comprehensive checks of vehicles, looking for violations. If any are found, the vehicle could be placed out of service.

This year, inspectors will be paying special attention to lighting and hours of service.

The 2021 International Roadcheck enforcement blitz is scheduled for May 4-6.

During Roadcheck, commercial motor vehicle inspectors throughout North America will conduct inspections on commercial motor vehicles and drivers.

Inspectors will look for critical vehicle inspection violations, based on the North American Standard Out-of-Service Criteria. The driver’s operating credentials, hours-of-service documentation, seal belt use, and alcohol and/or drug impairment also will be part of the inspections.

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance has updated its North America out-of-service criteria. The 2021 criteria went into effect April 1.

A vehicle will be placed out of service, meaning it cannot be operated until the conditions have been corrected, should any violations be found. Drivers also will be placed out of service if an inspector deems any driver-related out-of-service conditions were violated.

Vehicles successfully passing inspection without any critical item violations after a Level 1 or Level 5 inspection should receive a CVSA decal. The decal typically results in no additional inspections during the three months it is valid.

In fiscal 2020, lighting violations (lamps inoperable) were the number one vehicle violation in 12% of all commercial vehicles inspected, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Hours of services was found to be the most common driver violation, at a nearly 35% rate.

Law enforcement personnel conducting inspections will follow COVID-19 health and safety protocols as part of the 2021 International Roadcheck. In addition, COVID-19 vaccine shipments will not be delayed for inspection unless an obvious violation creates an imminent hazard.

Here is a breakdown on 2020 Roadcheck inspection data.

FMCSA, Canadian Council of Motor Truck Administrators, Transport Canada, Mexico’s Ministry of Communications and Transportation and Mexico’s National Guard all participate in International Roadcheck. LL

Land Line Now

Land Line Now recently discussed what drivers need to know about the annual Roadcheck safety blitz. Listen to “Roadcheck: Getting ready for the blitz.”