Indiana bills go different directions on speed limit rule

Multiple bills in the Indiana statehouse would revise speed limit rules.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association believes roadways are safest when all vehicles are allowed to travel at the same rate of speed. The Association does not advocate for a specific speed limit.

Indiana law allows cars to drive 70 mph on the state’s fastest roadways, while vehicles over 26,000 pounds are limited to 65 mph.

Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron, is behind a renewed pursuit to eliminate the speed limit differential for cars and trucks on rural stretches of interstate and on the Indiana Toll Road.

This year’s effort marks at least the sixth time in recent years that Aylesworth has pursued a rule change to eliminate the slower speed for large trucks. So far, each attempt has failed to advance from committee.

Permitting trucks to travel 70 mph would affect an estimated 124,000 vehicles registered in the state and thousands more that access Indiana interstates on a daily basis, according to a fiscal impact statement attached to the bill.

The expense to the state to change signage would be between $10,000 and $12,000. In addition, it is estimated the switch could result in fewer speeding citations.

The bill, HB1055, is in the House Roads and Transportation Committee.

Point and counterpoint on slower truck speed limit

Bill supporters at the statehouse have argued it simply makes sense to adopt uniform speeds for all vehicles, noting that if everyone is flowing at the same speed, traffic moves better.

The Indiana Motor Truck Association has opposed the rule change.

Robert Haag, IMTA chairman, told legislators a year ago it is important to resist the urge to drive faster. He added that trucking operations would not adjust equipped speed limiters.

Andrea Zimmerman of the Indiana Department of Transportation previously provided lawmakers information about a joint research study on speed limits by the agency and Purdue University. The study suggested uniform 70 mph speed limits would reduce crash frequency in the state by about 20%.

OOIDA support

Doug Morris, OOIDA director of safety and security operations, said that speed differentials are based on a flawed belief that slower trucks equal safer trucks. He added that is simply not the case.

“It’s encouraging to see the legislative pursuit in Indiana to correct a law that was flawed in nature and did nothing to improve highway safety,” Morris said.

House Bill 1308

Another bill on the topic in the House Roads and Transportation Committee would widen the speed limit differential between cars and large trucks.

HB1308 would increase the maximum speed limit for passenger vehicles from 70 mph to 75 mph. As a result, the speed gap between cars and trucks would widen from 5 mph to 10 mph. LL

