Illinois emission legislation receives significant pushback

A legislative pursuit at the Illinois statehouse would permit California regulators to dictate Illinois policy for vehicle emission standards.

The Illinois Trucking Association and the Mid-West Truckers Association are among the Illinois groups opposing the pursuit. The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association also opposes the legislation.

Sponsored by Rep. Edgar Gonzalez Jr., D-Chicago, the bill would mandate the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to adopt California emission standards to eliminate the sale of fuel-powered cars and trucks by 2035.

The Illinois bill, HB1634, specifies that requirements would be adopted for the zero-emission vehicle program, low-emission vehicle program, advanced clean trucks program and heavy-duty, low-nitrogen-oxide program.

Additionally, a requirement is included that any rule revisions adopted in California must also be made in Illinois within six months.

Opponents significantly outnumber supporters

The emission bill was scheduled for a House Energy and Environment Committee hearing last week. The panel ultimately decided to cancel the hearing.

In the lead-up to the hearing, more than 3,200 individuals submitted to the committee their opposition to the legislation via a “witness slip.” In comparison, about 130 individuals indicated their support for the effort.

As of Monday, Feb. 26, the respective numbers had increased to 3,746 and 540.

Opponents at the statehouse and elsewhere have said they are opposed to surrendering state sovereignty to California bureaucrats instead of Illinois lawmakers.

Prior to the scheduled Feb. 20 hearing, Rep. Jason Bunting, R-Emington, said he received more than 50 emails, texts and phone calls about the bill over a 24-hour period.

Bunting, a farmer and truck business owner, said he is “adamantly against HB1634.”

Rep. Travis Weaver, R-Pekin, added that he is “dumbfounded” the bill would even be introduced.

“This bill goes to show how extreme and out of touch some lawmakers have become in Illinois,” Rep. Charlie Meier, R-Okawville, said in prepared remarks. “Why in the heck would we give the state of California the ability to control our vehicle emissions standards?”

Meier added that HB1634 would double the price of trucks and semis and increase the costs of all electric vehicles.

“This bill gives California lawmakers, regulators and their governor the right to change Illinois emissions laws without input from Illinois elected officials,” he said.

Supporters, conversely, have said bold action is needed in Illinois to protect the state’s environment.

Critics contend that adoption of the rule would create more congestion on Illinois roads. They’ve cited figures from the American Transportation Research Institute that show battery-powered trucks reduce load capacity by 34%. As a result, 34% more trucks would be required to deliver the same amount of goods that traditional trucks deliver.

Another highlighted concern is that heavy-duty electric trucks weigh over 50% more than diesel equivalent trucks.

Meier said the extra expense would increase consumer costs greatly for everything, especially groceries.

The House Energy and Environment Committee could place the bill on its agenda for an upcoming meeting. The next meeting is likely to take place as soon as the first week in March. The Senate version, SB2050, has not been assigned to a committee since its introduction in February 2023. LL

