Idaho law provides boost for transportation projects

A new law in Idaho provides a boost for bridge, rail, and other projects without raising taxes or fees. Another bill nearing approval would make available funding for road work.

Gov. Brad Little has signed into law a nearly $253 million transportation funding bill that is touted to provide millions of dollars in new funding to address one-third of the state’s bridge maintenance backlog.

Previously S1359, the new law includes $210 million for local bridges. Another $18.5 million will be allotted to pay off debt for projects done through bonding. The other $24.4 million will be applied to projects that include building out a road at the Port of Lewiston.

“We are taking advantage of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fully fund known transportation needs – to maintain our roads and bridges permanently – with no new taxes,” Little said in a news release.

The money will come from the state’s general fund and a fund for local projects.

The Republican governor adds that action was necessary to help boost the state’s logging industry.

“We cannot continue our record economic trajectory if our logging trucks can’t get across old bridges or we can’t get our fame products to market,” he said. “This bill invests another $200 million in one-time funding to clear out one-third of the backlog of deficient bridges.”

More money for roads

Little adds that another $200 million in ongoing funding will be made available for road work through an appropriation bill for the Idaho Transportation Department.

The appropriation bill, H772, is touted to fully address known maintenance needs locally and statewide.

Senate lawmakers voted unanimously on Monday, March 21, to send the bill to the governor. House lawmakers already approved the bill by unanimous consent. LL

