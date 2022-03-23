Idaho law provides boost for transportation projects

March 23, 2022

Keith Goble

|

A new law in Idaho provides a boost for bridge, rail, and other projects without raising taxes or fees. Another bill nearing approval would make available funding for road work.

Gov. Brad Little has signed into law a nearly $253 million transportation funding bill that is touted to provide millions of dollars in new funding to address one-third of the state’s bridge maintenance backlog.

Previously S1359, the new law includes $210 million for local bridges. Another $18.5 million will be allotted to pay off debt for projects done through bonding. The other $24.4 million will be applied to projects that include building out a road at the Port of Lewiston.

“We are taking advantage of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fully fund known transportation needs – to maintain our roads and bridges permanently – with no new taxes,” Little said in a news release.

The money will come from the state’s general fund and a fund for local projects.

The Republican governor adds that action was necessary to help boost the state’s logging industry.

“We cannot continue our record economic trajectory if our logging trucks can’t get across old bridges or we can’t get our fame products to market,” he said. “This bill invests another $200 million in one-time funding to clear out one-third of the backlog of deficient bridges.”

More money for roads

Little adds that another $200 million in ongoing funding will be made available for road work through an appropriation bill for the Idaho Transportation Department.

The appropriation bill, H772, is touted to fully address known maintenance needs locally and statewide.

Senate lawmakers voted unanimously on Monday, March 21, to send the bill to the governor. House lawmakers already approved the bill by unanimous consent. LL

More Land Line coverage of news from Idaho.

 

TBS

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.

Related News

FMCSA Medical review form, stethoscope

Idaho

FMCSA panel eyes medical rule changes

What sorts of things might get checked during your next DOT physical? The FMCSA Medical Review Board is considering changes to those rules.

By Mark Reddig | May 20

Globe focusing on North America. Photo by Tritooth

News

Truck freight crossing the borders slowed down in January

Cross-border freight dropped in January, particularly freight hauled by trucks crossing the Canadian border.

By Tyson Fisher | March 23

I-27 Sign by Jimmy Emerson, DVM

News

New law designates I-27 extension in Texas

West Texas will get a new stretch of I-27 as part of the $1.5 trillion omnibus appropriations bill recently signed into law.

By Land Line Staff | March 23

FMCSA National Consumer Complaint Database graphic. Photo by Shuo

News

OOIDA maintains stance that complaint database needs new name

Though FMCSA denies it, OOIDA is doubling down on its claims that the National Consumer Complaint Database is poorly named.

By Mark Schremmer | March 23