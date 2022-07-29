Idaho bridges in need of repair ranked

The Idaho Transportation Department recently ranked Idaho bridges by the need for repairs.

In partnership with the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council, the department’s bridge ranking lists more than 200 Idaho local bridges. Called the Leading Idaho Local Bridge Program Application Scores, the program funds the repair or replacement for bridges 20 feet in length or more on the local road network. Bridges must be in poor condition or be posted for load weight limits.

On top of the list is the Muldoon Canyon Road bridge in Blaine County, followed closely by the Capitol Avenue bridge in the city of Mackay.

KTVB in Idaho points out that outdated Idaho bridges are costing trucking companies.

Bridges with load restrictions can create unplanned detours, according to KTVB. Consequently, rerouting means more fuel. To read the full report, click here.

According to the American Society of Civil Engineers’ Infrastructure Report Card, 42% of all bridges are at least 50 years old, and 46,154, or 7.5% of the nation’s bridges, are considered structurally deficient, meaning they are in “poor” condition. LL