Idaho bridges in need of repair ranked

July 29, 2022

Tyson Fisher

|

The Idaho Transportation Department recently ranked Idaho bridges by the need for repairs.

In partnership with the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council, the department’s bridge ranking lists more than 200 Idaho local bridges. Called the Leading Idaho Local Bridge Program Application Scores, the program funds the repair or replacement for bridges 20 feet in length or more on the local road network. Bridges must be in poor condition or be posted for load weight limits.

On top of the list is the Muldoon Canyon Road bridge in Blaine County, followed closely by the Capitol Avenue bridge in the city of Mackay.

KTVB in Idaho points out that outdated Idaho bridges are costing trucking companies.

Bridges with load restrictions can create unplanned detours, according to KTVB. Consequently, rerouting means more fuel. To read the full report, click here.

According to the American Society of Civil Engineers’ Infrastructure Report Card, 42% of all bridges are at least 50 years old, and 46,154, or 7.5% of the nation’s bridges, are considered structurally deficient, meaning they are in “poor” condition. LL

Lucas Oil

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

Related News

AB5

Idaho

AB5 protests end for now – what’s next?

AB5 protests at the Port of Oakland came to end today, but the issues behind them remain. So what’s next? OOIDA’s Bryce Mongeon explains.

By Mark Reddig | July 25

Diesel thefts continue

News

Florida and Nevada authorities nab alleged diesel thieves

Despite a drop in diesel prices as of late, incidents of diesel thefts don’t appear to have slowed in certain parts of the country.

By Land Line Staff | July 29

Hours of service flexibility survives court challenge

News

Hours of service flexibility survives court challenge

Flexibility in managing hours of service, fought for by OOIDA, survived a court challenge. Here’s a deeper dive into the ruling.

By Chuck Robinson | July 29

Companies prep ahead of possible AB5 rollout. Map by Maxim Grebeshkov

News

Companies prep ahead of possible AB5 rollout

The looming implementation of AB5 has motor carriers and recruitment firms looking for solutions to the future of employee classifications.

By Land Line Staff | July 29