I-40 closure will add to Little Rock, Ark., traffic congestion

Since the construction on I-30 in downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock started in September 2020, traffic has been challenging enough to steer around. In mid-August, the construction spills over onto I-40, affecting eastbound traffic.

At least it is expected that eastbound I-40 will be closed for only a weekend. Specific closure dates have not yet been announced.

It is part of the $630-million project to widen Interstate 30 through the heart of Little Rock and North Little Rock, which is known as 30 Crossing. The bridge over the Arkansas River is being replaced as part of the project. There have been closures at night.

I-40 eastbound will require a weekend full closure as part of ramp construction work at the I-30/I-40 interchange in North Little Rock, warns the Arkansas Department of Transportation

A new ramp is being constructed in the north terminal for I-30 eastbound to I-40 eastbound traffic. The weekend closure will occur mid-August and will allow crews to hang steel girders for the new flyover ramp bridge over the I-40 eastbound lanes.

Arkansas DOT plans to detour I-40 eastbound through traffic to I-430 south at the I-40/430 interchange (Exit 147). Traffic will proceed south to the I-430/30 interchange and take I-30 east (Exit 129A). Traffic will continue on I-30 east to I-440 east (Exit 138A). Traffic will then return to I-40 at the I-440/40 interchange (Exit 11).

Additional information, including a specific closure date, will be released as it becomes available.

A long-term and permanent travel impact interactive map is available at 30Crossing.com, along with additional project information. LL

