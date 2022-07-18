Hale Trailer names Iowa 80 best truck stop in nation

July 18, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

Where are the best truck stop in the United States? According to Hale Trailer, most of them are near the East Coast.

Hale Trailer is the latest company to take a stab at listing the best truck stops in the nation.

Taking the top spot is Iowa 80 in Walcott. Iowa 80 is one of the biggest truck stops in the country.

The top 15 truck stops, according to Hale Trailer:

  1. Iowa 80 – Walcott, Iowa
  2. Kenly 95 Petro – Kenly, N.C.
  3. Flynn’s Truck Plaza – Shrewsbury, Mass.
  4. Busy Bee Travel Center – Live Oak, Fla.
  5. Big Horn Travel Center – Fort Worth, Texas
  6. Keystone Restaurant & Truck Stop – Loretto, Pa.
  7. Jubitz Travel Center – Portland, Ore.
  8. I-40 Travel Center – Ozark, Ark.
  9. South of the Border – Hamer, S.C.
  10. Dysart’s Truck Stop – Hermon, Maine
  11. Beckley/Tamarack Travel Plaza – Beckley, W.V.
  12. Little America Travel Center – Little America, Wyo.
  13. Chesapeake House Travel Plaza – Cecil County, Md.
  14. 301 Travel Center – Middletown, Del.
  15. Noble’s Restaurant and Truck Stop – Corinth, Ky.

Hale Trailer best truck stops map

“Although a pillar of the U.S. economy, the long-haul trucking industry is facing poorer amenities and upkeep, and an increase in problems finding ample amounts of parking to get much needed rest,” Mike McPeak, director of growth marketing at Hale Trailer, told Land Line. “Truck stops are now becoming a home away from home with amenities that most of us take for granted, such as something as simple as a hot meal or a shower. We created this report to highlight some of the nation’s best truck stops and showcase different amenities that can make these stops on the road so much more unique!”

Hale Trailer scoring was based on online reviews (Yelp, Google and TripAdvisor), national monuments/parks vicinity, food offering and unique attraction bonus points (e.g. Iowa 80’s truck museum). LL

TravelCenters

Related News

truck parking

Arkansas

Truck parking problem: not all hope is lost

The truck parking problem is huge, but not all hope is lost. Plus, previewing next week’s confirmation hearing for FMCSA administrator.

By Scott Thompson | September 17

Vermont

News

New Vermont transportation budget provides record funding

Vermont’s new transportation budget includes funding for the state’s transportation program and miscellaneous changes to transportation laws.

By Keith Goble | July 18

Stevens Transport truck. Photo by Mark Holloway

News

OOIDA tells FMCSA to deny Stevens Transport’s exemption request

OOIDA told the FMCSA that it should deny an exemption request that would allow some of Stevens Transport’s permit holders to run team.

By Mark Schremmer | July 18

Aerial view oil and gas chemical tank with oil refinery plant background EIA

News

EIA outlook sees higher consumption, production

According to the latest short-term energy outlook released by the Energy Information Administration, record production may occur by 2023.

By SJ Munoz | July 18