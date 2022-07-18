Hale Trailer names Iowa 80 best truck stop in nation

Where are the best truck stop in the United States? According to Hale Trailer, most of them are near the East Coast.

Hale Trailer is the latest company to take a stab at listing the best truck stops in the nation.

Taking the top spot is Iowa 80 in Walcott. Iowa 80 is one of the biggest truck stops in the country.

The top 15 truck stops, according to Hale Trailer:

Iowa 80 – Walcott, Iowa Kenly 95 Petro – Kenly, N.C. Flynn’s Truck Plaza – Shrewsbury, Mass. Busy Bee Travel Center – Live Oak, Fla. Big Horn Travel Center – Fort Worth, Texas Keystone Restaurant & Truck Stop – Loretto, Pa. Jubitz Travel Center – Portland, Ore. I-40 Travel Center – Ozark, Ark. South of the Border – Hamer, S.C. Dysart’s Truck Stop – Hermon, Maine Beckley/Tamarack Travel Plaza – Beckley, W.V. Little America Travel Center – Little America, Wyo. Chesapeake House Travel Plaza – Cecil County, Md. 301 Travel Center – Middletown, Del. Noble’s Restaurant and Truck Stop – Corinth, Ky.

“Although a pillar of the U.S. economy, the long-haul trucking industry is facing poorer amenities and upkeep, and an increase in problems finding ample amounts of parking to get much needed rest,” Mike McPeak, director of growth marketing at Hale Trailer, told Land Line. “Truck stops are now becoming a home away from home with amenities that most of us take for granted, such as something as simple as a hot meal or a shower. We created this report to highlight some of the nation’s best truck stops and showcase different amenities that can make these stops on the road so much more unique!”

Hale Trailer scoring was based on online reviews (Yelp, Google and TripAdvisor), national monuments/parks vicinity, food offering and unique attraction bonus points (e.g. Iowa 80’s truck museum). LL