Grizzly Creek Fire shuts down I-70 near Glenwood Canyon, Colo.

A section of Interstate 70 near Glenwood Canyon in Colorado is shut down due to the Grizzly Creek Fire.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, I-70 is closed from mile marker 116 to mile marker 140. Both westbound and eastbound directions are shut down because of the Grizzly Creek Fire. CDOT recommends the following detours:

Travelers heading westbound on I-70 can use U.S. 24, CO 91 or CO 9 to US 285/US 50 and continue west.

Motorists headed east on I-70 can travel on U.S. 50 to travel east towards US 24, CO 91 or CO 9 to return to I-70 eastbound, or continue east on US 285 to the Denver metro area.

Motorists can take a northern detour of CO 131 to U.S. 40 to CO 139.

While CO 13 is open, it is not a recommended detour due to construction. Also, oversize commercial vehicles are not allowed due to construction conditions on CO 13.

CDOT is also asking motorists to not use Cottonwood Pass because of Grizzly Creek Fire activity.

Motorists should expect delays as alternate routes are not accustomed to carrying traffic volumes as heavy as I-70.

According to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group, the Grizzly Creek Fire was first reported at about 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they encountered large flames on the median of I-70. As of publication, the fire is covering 1,300 acres near the Grizzly Creek rest area situated 5 miles east of Glenwood Springs.

The cause of the Grizzly Creek Fire is unknown as of the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 11. There are no immediate threats to structures and no evacuations are in place.

The National Wildfire Coordinating Group is reporting that weather conditions in the area remain very dry, making fire danger high.

For traffic updates, visit COtrip.org. Updates on the fire can be found at Facebook.com/GrizzlyCreekFireCO.