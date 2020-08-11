Grizzly Creek Fire shuts down I-70 near Glenwood Canyon, Colo.

August 11, 2020

Tyson Fisher

|

A section of Interstate 70 near Glenwood Canyon in Colorado is shut down due to the Grizzly Creek Fire.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, I-70 is closed from mile marker 116 to mile marker 140. Both westbound and eastbound directions are shut down because of the Grizzly Creek Fire. CDOT recommends the following detours:

  • Travelers heading westbound on I-70 can use U.S. 24, CO 91 or CO 9 to US 285/US 50 and continue west.
  • Motorists headed east on I-70 can travel on U.S. 50 to travel east towards US 24, CO 91 or CO 9 to return to I-70 eastbound, or continue east on US 285 to the Denver metro area.
  • Motorists can take a northern detour of CO 131 to U.S. 40 to CO 139.

While CO 13 is open, it is not a recommended detour due to construction. Also, oversize commercial vehicles are not allowed due to construction conditions on CO 13.

CDOT is also asking motorists to not use Cottonwood Pass because of Grizzly Creek Fire activity.

Motorists should expect delays as alternate routes are not accustomed to carrying traffic volumes as heavy as I-70.

According to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group, the Grizzly Creek Fire was first reported at about 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they encountered large flames on the median of I-70. As of publication, the fire is covering 1,300 acres near the Grizzly Creek rest area situated 5 miles east of Glenwood Springs.

The cause of the Grizzly Creek Fire is unknown as of the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 11. There are no immediate threats to structures and no evacuations are in place.

The National Wildfire Coordinating Group is reporting that weather conditions in the area remain very dry, making fire danger high.

For traffic updates, visit COtrip.org. Updates on the fire can be found at Facebook.com/GrizzlyCreekFireCO.

Tyson Fisher

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

Related News

CVSA Brake Safety Week 2019 brake inspection

Colorado

Brake blitz soon here – Are you ready?

In August, huge numbers of inspectors will be out across North America, and you’ll likely face a brake inspection. We’ll tell you what they’re looking for.

By Mark Reddig | July 27

court sentencing, fraud scheme

News

‘Ringleader’ of scheme to stage truck crashes pleads guilty

The man prosecutors say was behind the wheel – literally and figuratively – in a brazen insurance fraud scheme to stage truck crashes has pleaded guilty.

By Land Line Staff | August 11

Truck to Success, OOIDA's course on becoming an owner-operator

News

Leasing is an important focus of OOIDA’s Truck to Success course

OOIDA’s Truck to Success course – for drivers considering becoming owner-operators – is scheduled for Oct. 26-28. Leasing is one of the topics covered.

By Land Line Staff | August 11

Register to vote

News

Primaries wrapping up; focus shifts to voter registration

As November approaches, primary elections season is nearing the finish line. In the lead-up to Election Day, the focus shifts to voter registration.

By Keith Goble | August 11