Glenwood Canyon could shut down again because of weather

August 18, 2021

Tyson Fisher

|

Although Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon in Colorado is open to traffic, motorists should beware of possible temporary safety closures.

The Colorado Department of Transportation opened I-70 in Glenwood Canyon on Aug. 14 after a three-week closure. However, CDOT is now warning motorists of intermittent closures on the same stretch of highway ahead of rainy weather.

On Tuesday evening, CDOT issued a travel alert for I-70 in Glenwood Canyon. Specifically, the alert is in reference to possible showers and storms in western Colorado on Wednesday, Aug. 18. If at any time a flash flood warning is in effect, CDOT will close Glenwood Canyon for safety. CDOT advises all drivers to check COtrip.org before leaving for a trip through the area.

As of Wednesday morning, officials expect a flash flood watch for the Grizzly Creek burn scar area on Wednesday.

In the event that turns into a warning, I-70 in Glenwood Canyon from Exit 133 in Dotsero to Exit 166 in Glenwood Springs will go into a safety closure.


Once the safety closure is in place, motorists can seek the northern detour via Steamboat Springs. Drivers can also wait out the flash flood warning. However, motorists who decide to wait out the closure must wait at a location off I-70. Drivers cannot wait on the roadway. If a debris flow or mudslide occurs during the warning, I-70 will close for a longer period of time.

In a video published on Saturday morning, CDOT Deputy Chief Engineer Keith Stefanik said that I-70 will be two lanes in each direction throughout the majority of Glenwood Canyon. However, there is one section with one lane in each direction. From the east side, a single lane begins at mile marker 123.5 for about 1.5 miles. A single lane on the west side is about half a mile in length. According to Stefanik, state officials hope to fully reopen the interstate by Thanksgiving.

Additionally, the speed limit through Glenwood Canyon is down to 35 mph as motorists familiarize themselves with the changes. LL

TravelCenters

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

Related News

trucking

Colorado

Trucking movies and a Spaghetti Western look at the infrastructure bill

We’ll take a look at some classic trucking films, and discuss the good, the bad and the ugly for truckers in the Senate infrastructure bill.

By Mark Reddig | August 13

California on globe

News

California bill would revise speed limit rule

One California bill calls for doing away with the 85th percentile speed rule to permit local authorities to set speeds on local roads.

By Keith Goble | August 18

robbery, handcuffs, gavel, sentencing

News

Florida man faces up to 40 years for robberies of truck drivers

A federal judge has denied bond for a 39-year-old Florida man who faces charges involving a series of robberies and assaults of truck drivers.

By Land Line Staff | August 18

COVID-19 vaccine, Canada

News

COVID-19 vaccine won’t be required for Canada’s federally regulated trucking sector

Employees in Canada’s federally regulated trucking sector will not be required to take a COVID-19 vaccine, the Canadian Trucking Alliance says.

By Land Line Staff | August 18