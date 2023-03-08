Georgia House gives the green light to reworked heavy truck bill

The Georgia House this week narrowly approved a reworked bill to allow certain 88,000-pound trucks on roadways throughout the state. The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has encouraged Georgia-based truckers to reach out to their state lawmakers about the legislation to permit heavy trucks.

Currently, trucks on Georgia roadways are limited to a maximum gross weight of 80,000 pounds. Exceptions are made for haulers moving products that include forest products, live poultry, cotton, feed, concrete and solid waste.

After initially passing the House Transportation Committee, the House Rules Committee decided to send HB189 back to transportation to revise the bill that drew criticism from state agencies, law enforcement and local governments.

The main problem many had with the introduced bill was it called for opening the door to heavier loads for all types of trucks and all commodities. Specifically, a 12.5% variance of the 80,000-pound weight limit would be authorized for all loads, allowing trucks to weigh up to 90,000 pounds.

OOIDA has concern about heavier loads

OOIDA President Todd Spencer has said higher weight limits historically are not a “winner” for most in trucking.

“While popular with shippers adding heavier weights on state and county roads is bad public policy,” he said. “You end up with increased wear and tear on roads and bridges not adequately constructed for those loads.

“Any perceived economic benefit going to truckers is quickly eroded by competition leaving truckers with higher costs for fuel and increased maintenance.”

In a recent OOIDA Call to Action sent to members, the Association pointed out the original bill language would add further pressure on state and municipal governments in Georgia to find funds to repair essential roadways when there already is not enough funding for current needs.

State agencies, law enforcement and local governments spur revisions

Points of concern voiced by OOIDA were echoed by many of the more than 100 state and local officials who spoke at a recent hearing.

Meg Pirkle, chief engineer with the Georgia Department of Transportation, said passage of the original bill would result in the agency needing to post load restrictions on more than 1,400 bridges around the state. The figure is double the current number of posted bridges.

She added the designations would result in larger trucks being required to follow long detours to get to a bigger highway. As a result, she said the change would cost companies time.

In addition, GDOT Commissioner Russell McMurry told lawmakers state and local governments would need to spend billions of dollars more than they already do for road maintenance.

Advocates representing poultry, forestry, and other industries say higher fuel costs, inflation and tight labor markets warrant the change. They add the change would help reduce emissions.

Reworked bill advances

The House Transportation Committee reworked the bill to focus solely on agriculture and forestry hauls.

The amended bill was sent back to the House floor where it was approved Monday on a 93-81 vote. Passage clears the way for HB189 to head to the Senate.

Sponsored by Rep. Steven Meeks, R-Screven, the House-approved bill calls for alowing logging, farming and mining commodities a 10% variance – up to 88,000 pounds. Affected loads now are allowed to carry goods up to 84,000 pounds.

Trucks hauling agricultural products, timber, granite, concrete or solid waste would be limited to travel up to 250 miles from the farm or other processing facility where the load originated.

“One thing that we do is bring Georgia in line with at least three other states around us: Tennessee, Alabama and Florida,” Meeks said on the House floor.

“We have tried to make this more palatable for the industry, as well as our communities in which trucks carry goods to the market from their fields.”

Will executive order for heavier trucks continue?

Gov. Brian Kemp previously issued an executive order during the pandemic to allow trucks with a gross vehicle weight of up to 95,000 pounds to operate on state and local roads. He cited the need to keep supply chains moving.

Regular extensions of the order have been made since. The most recent extension runs through Saturday, March 11. LL

More Land Line coverage of Georgia news.