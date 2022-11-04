Georgia fuel tax holiday extended, again

November 4, 2022

Keith Goble

|

The state of Georgia’s fuel tax holiday has been renewed for at least another month.

Gov. Brian Kemp acted Friday to extend the state’s tax holiday through Dec. 11. The tax break for gas and diesel purchases had been set to run through Nov. 11.

The state normally collects a 29.1-cent gas tax and a 32.6-cent diesel tax.

Seventh round of relief

The latest extension via executive order marks the seventh time the governor has acted to suspend fuel tax collections.

In March, state lawmakers approved a bill and Kemp signed into law a suspension of state fuel taxes through May 31.

The governor said at the time the state is in a good position to provide a tax break because of a $3.7 billion budget surplus through fiscal year 2021.

Kemp later acted to extend the price break through mid-July. He has since signed off on six monthly extensions.

The governor’s office reports that Georgians have saved about $950 million at the pump since the state fuel tax was suspended in March.

Executive orders

In addition to the executive order to suspend state fuel tax collection and to suspend collection of the state sales tax on locomotive fuel, a second executive order extends the supply chain state of emergency through Dec. 11.

The governor said high inflation and OPEC’s recently announced decision to decrease oil production will continue high fuel prices.

“As another holiday season and a looming diesel shortage approaches, Georgians are still facing record high inflation, growing costs at the grocery store just before Thanksgiving, and high prices at the pump as they prepare to travel to see family,” Kemp said in a news release.

The governor is required to issue an executive order to make changes because the Legislature has adjourned for the year.

Georgia fuel prices remain below national average

Kemp said the state of Georgia’s fiscally conservative approach to budgeting allows them to extend the state fuel tax suspension.

Georgia’s average diesel price is about 39 cents below the national average for a gallon of on-highway diesel fuel, according to AAA. The state’s average gas price is about 66 cents below the national average for a gallon of regular gas. LL

More Land Line coverage of news from Georgia is available.

 

TravelCenters

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.

Related News

speed limiters speed limiter

Georgia

Speed limiter proposal in the pipeline

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration will propose a speed limiter requirement next year, although few details are available.

By Mark Reddig | October 13

ELDs on intrastate trucks? CHP says yes

News

California Highway Patrol wants to slap ELDs on intrastate truckers

The California Highway Patrol wants to require ELDs on intrastate trucking operations, and the proposal varies from the federal mandate.

By Jami Jones | November 04

"Welcome to Arkansas" sign Image by Famartin

News

Interstate 30 closures planned in Arkansas

Interstate 30 will be temporarily closed in both directions starting Nov. 11 and ending on Nov. 14 depending upon weather, says ARDOT.

By Land Line Staff | November 04

Tractor-trailer on highway, Image by Dmitry

News

Trucking jobs up in October

Trucking jobs went up in October, with transportation employment as a whole experiencing a modest monthly increase.

By Tyson Fisher | November 04