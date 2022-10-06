Georgia DOT to close lanes for I-285 reconstruction

Interstate 285 in Atlanta could see lane closures by this weekend, according to a Georgia Department of Transportation news release.

This closure is part of the Transform 285/400 interchange reconstruction project and involves closing one eastbound lane of I-285 between Roswell Road and Ashford Dunwoody Road for bridge demolition as well as reconstruction at Glenridge Drive, state Route 400, and Peachtree Dunwoody Road.

According to the GDOT news release, lane closures on eastbound I-285 could begin as early as Oct. 8, while the closure of one westbound I-285 lane would occur approximately two weeks later.

Once the reconstruction begins, it will take at least eight months to complete. GDOT says drivers should expect “extreme delays” on I-285 during this time.

“The traveling public should expect major disruptions to their daily commutes and driving routines during this time and should be prepared for profound delays on I-285, potentially adding an hour or more to daily commutes,” Georgia DOT Alternative Delivery Program Manager Marlo Clowers, P.E., said in the news release. “We urge motorists to leave earlier, utilize navigation apps to select alternate routes to stay away from the construction area, and consider alternative commute options. If traveling through the area, always pay attention and use extreme caution.”

For more information on the project, GDOT has provided a video overview on its YouTube channel.

Bridge reconstruction will require contractors to close lanes on I-285 for months. (Map courtesy GDOT)

Exact dates may be altered based upon weather and other factors, says the news release.

GDOT advises motorists to expect delates, exercise caution and reduce speed when traveling through work zones.

Real-time traffic conditions are available at 511ga.org or on the Georgia 511 app. LL