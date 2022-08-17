Freedom Drivers Project at Missouri State Fair

The Missouri Department of Transportation is partnering with Truckers Against Trafficking to bring the Freedom Drivers Project traveling exhibit to the Missouri State Fair.

The Freedom Drivers Project will be featured at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia beginning Aug. 18 and continuing through the end of the fair on Aug. 21. The exhibit will be next to the grandstand on the fairgrounds.

“Human trafficking remains a growing concern in Missouri, particularly along the transportation corridors,” said MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna. “That makes uniting the efforts of everyone driving the interstates of vital importance in combatting this rapidly expanding criminal enterprise.”

A first-of-its-kind mobile exhibit, the Freedom Drivers Project is designed to educate the public about the realities of domestic trafficking and how the trucking industry is combating it. FMC Transport played an important role in bringing the trailer to the Missouri State Fair.

In 2018, McKenna signed the Transportation Leaders Against Human Trafficking pledge, committing MoDOT to provide specialized training to employees about the common indicators of human trafficking and how to report potential cases while raising public awareness of human trafficking issues impacting the state and nation.

“Education and public awareness are just two things we can do to help eliminate human trafficking,” McKenna said. “Because our jobs carry us to all four corners of the state, MoDOT, the highway patrol and our commercial trucking allies serve as the eyes to recognize and the voice to report suspicious activity along some of the busiest transportation hubs in the country. This exhibit is one more important tool to raise public awareness of human trafficking issues impacting our state and nation.”

For more information about MoDOT’s efforts to “Put the Brakes on Human Trafficking,” go to modot.org/fighthumantrafficking or contact the MoDOT Human Resources office at 573-526-7644. LL

