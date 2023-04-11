Four states enact, pursue left lane changes

Legislative pursuits at multiple statehouses address left lane use. One state has approved a change that focuses on truck travel.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association and the National Motorists Association say that blocking the left lane, whether intentional or not, results in reduced road safety and efficiency.

New Mexico

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed into law a bill to keep trucks to the right on interstates.

Current New Mexico law requires all vehicles to stay to the right. Violators face $25 fines. Certain exceptions apply.

The new law limits truck lane use. It takes effect July 1.

Previously SB102, the new rule mandates that large trucks traveling on multiple-lane highways outside of municipalities stay in the far-right lane. Exceptions will include overtaking and passing another vehicle.

Violators would face $250 fines.

One year ago, a truck left-lane restriction bill cleared the legislature only to receive a pocket veto from Lujan Grisham.

Sen. George Munoz, D-Gallup, brought back the pursuit this year with minor revisions. He recently told a Senate committee that action is necessary to improve road safety.

“You get on I-40, and you’re going along at 75 mph, and a semi pulls out at 65 and tries to pass the other semi at 67, and traffic backs up for 10 miles and frustration levels with people are getting ridiculous,” Munoz testified.

The Senate voted 30-6 to approve the bill. House lawmakers followed suit on a 60-9 vote.

OOIDA opposition

The Association says that truck drivers are first-hand observers of the negative consequences of misguided traffic laws, and, while perhaps not intended, restricting trucks from certain lanes poses serious challenges for truckers and jeopardizes the safety of the traveling public.

New Jersey

Truck travel is the focus of a New Jersey Assembly bill.

State law already forbids trucks weighing at least 10,000 pounds from traveling in the left lane on roadways with three or more lanes of traffic in the same direction. The rule also applies to roadways under the jurisdiction of the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and South Jersey Transportation Authority.

Violators face fines between $100 and $300.

Certain exceptions apply.

Sponsored by Assemblyman Joseph Egan, D-New Brunswick, A4470 would revise the state’s truck lane restriction to apply to roadways with at least two lanes of traffic in the same direction.

Fines would double to between $200 and $600. Additionally, the bill would require violators to appear in court. Responding to citations via mail or online would be prohibited.

The Assembly Transportation and Infrastructure Committee voted 9-1 to advance the bill.

Eric DeGesero spoke in opposition to the bill at this week’s hearing. He testified on behalf of the New Jersey Motor Truck Association, New Jersey Propane Gas Association, and the Fuel Merchants Association of New Jersey.

“The bill simply boggles the mind. The purpose of this bill from our perspective as punitive is the requirement that you have to show up in court,” DeGesero said. “I’m a truck driver from Utah, and I’m unaware of a stupid New Jersey law. And I have to come back to pay a fine.”

A4470 awaits further consideration in the Assembly.

Florida

A Florida bill covers left lane use for all highway users.

State law prohibits travelers from driving too slow in the left lane of a multilane highway if they “reasonably should know” they are begin overtaken by another vehicle. Drivers traveling the speed limit also are required to yield to vehicles exceeding the posted speed limit.

Violators face $161 fines. Florida licensed drivers also face up to three points being added to their license.

The Senate Transportation Committee voted to advance a bill that would forbid any vehicle from continuous operation in the far-left lane of roadways posted at least 65 mph unless overtaking and passing another vehicle, or preparing to turn left.

A change made to S464 covers far-left lane use if such left lane is a high-occupancy-vehicle lane. Specifically, if the far-left lane is an HOV lane, the lane immediately to the right of such lane or left turn lane would be the furthermost left lane.

Exceptions to the lane restriction would be made for emergency vehicles and vehicles engaged in highway maintenance or construction.

The bill has moved to the Senate Appropriations Committee. S464 is on the committee’s agenda for a Wednesday, April 12, hearing.

South Carolina

A bill moving through the South Carolina statehouse covers left lane use on the state’s busiest roadways.

State law prohibits any vehicle from continuous travel in the farthest left lane of multilane highways. Exceptions are made for situations that include preparing to turn or to overtake and pass another vehicle.

Fines are limited to $25.

Additionally, commercial drivers are exempt from the rule when they are unable to move into the right lane safely due to other vehicles overtaking or passing the truck on the right, or when a truck’s driver is unable to move into the right lane safely due to a highway grade or other vehicles overtaking or passing the truck on the right.

Senate lawmakers voted 38-1 to advance to the House a bill that is intended to further increase the deterrent. S304 would quadruple the fine amount from $25 to $100.

The bill awaits further consideration in the House Judiciary Committee. LL

More Land Line coverage of state news is available.