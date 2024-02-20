Four states consider idling rule revisions

Vehicle idling is the topic of legislation introduced at statehouses from Vermont to Washington.

In Washington state, a Senate bill is on the move that would fall in line with truck idling rules set by California regulation.

The Golden State applies an idling restriction for diesel trucks and buses with a gross vehicle weight rating of at least 10,000 pounds. Affected vehicles are permitted to idle for up to five minutes.

Violators face fines ranging from $300 to $1,000 per day. Certain exceptions apply.

Senate Bill 6304

Washington Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Marko Liias, D-Edmonds, is behind a bill to adopt the five-minute idling rule.

The idling time limit also would apply to diesel-fueled auxiliary power systems at locations within 100 feet of a restricted area. Affected areas would include housing units, hotels, motels, hospitals and child care facilities.

In addition to air pollution control authorities, any police officer also could issue a citation under SB6304.

Fines amounts would be identical to amounts set in California. The Washington bill would permit additional penalties for violators who do not pay fines within 90 days.

The Senate Transportation Committee met recently to discuss and vote on the bill.

Jeff DeVere of the Washington Trucking Association told committee members the legislation simply adopts California regulations without taking all factors into consideration.

“It seems we’re just going to wholesale adopt those rules without consideration to the environment we have here in Washington,” DeVere testified. “I think we really need to take a look at these – how this works here. We need to start looking past just putting this on the backs of trucks.”

Instead, he said it is important to address inefficiencies in the supply chain. Needed improvements would allow truck drivers to get the job done as demanded by consumers.

“Trucks don’t want to idle. They would much rather be traveling down the road,” DeVere said.

SB6304 has moved to the Senate Rules Committee.

New York

Multiple New York bills address idling.

New York state law limits idling time for heavy-duty vehicles with a gross vehicle weight exceeding 8,500 pounds to five consecutive minutes. Violators face fines between $500 and $18,000.

S1178 would add passenger vehicles to the idling restriction. Additionally, the time limit for passenger vehicle idling would be set at three minutes.

The first violation would be a warning. Subsequent violations could result in $150 fines.

Certain exceptions would apply.

A memo attached to the bill states that it “seeks to address the fact that more than half of New York’s 19 million residents live in counties where unhealthy air endangers their lives and health.”

The memo notes at least 22 municipalities, including cities, counties, villages and towns throughout the state, have adopted anti-idling laws or regulations.

The bill is in the Senate Environmental Conservation Committee. The Assembly version, A8289, is in the Assembly Environmental Conservation Committee.

A related Assembly bill covers idling in New York City.

A721 covers the fine that the parking violations bureau in New York City may impose for idling for longer than three minutes while parking, standing or stopping. Specifically, $150 fines would be authorized.

The bill is in the Assembly Transportation Committee.

Utah

A Utah bill also would set idling limits in certain locations.

The state already has an idling rule in place.

Sponsored by Sen. Nate Blouin, D-Salt Lake City, the bill would permit a local highway authority to enact an ordinance to prohibit or restrict commercial vehicles from idling on public property or publicly accessible property. Specifically, idling limits of up to three minutes would be permitted in first- and second-class counties.

Counties would set fine amounts.

SB153 includes a provision to allow an individual to report a violation. A reward up to 25% of any fine collected could be collected by the reporting individual.

Blouin said the effort is modeled after a New York City rule.

Additionally, an idling ordinance could include increased fines for a violation that occurs when air quality is or is forecast to be “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

Government-owned vehicles would be exempt from any prohibition or restriction. Reefers also would be exempted.

An exemption could be purchased for a fleet of vehicles.

At a recent Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee hearing, Rick Clasby of the Utah Trucking Association said he has numerous concerns with the bill. He highlighted the “bounty” provision.

“The bounty creates a real challenge. That is just going to irritate people if they are being videotaped and photographed, and would have undesired consequences,” Clasby testified.

The committee held the bill for further consideration.

Vermont

One Vermont bill would revise the state’s idling rule.

The state limits all vehicle idling to five minutes in any 60-minute period. Some exceptions apply.

Local jurisdictions also are permitted to have additional idling limits in place.

S257 would permit enforcement of the state’s idling law as a secondary offense. As a result, violations could be handed out only when a separate, or primary, offense is suspected.

The bill is in the Senate Judiciary Committee. LL

