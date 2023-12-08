FMCSA reinstates electronic logging device after adding it to revoked list

One week after removing numerous electronic logging devices from its approved list, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is reinstating one of the ELDs.

On Friday, Dec. 8, FMCSA added CI ELD LOGS back to its registered list of devices. There are currently 878 devices on the registered list.

This ELD was among 10 removed from the registered list by FMCSA on Dec. 1. Currently, the other nine remain on the revoked list.

In a statement, FMCSA said CI ELD LOGS was added to the revoked list because the device failed to meet the minimum requirements established in 49 CFR part 395, subpart B, appendix A. That regulation “requires that an ELD without a printer be designed so that the display may be reasonably viewed by an authorized safety official without (the official) entering the commercial motor vehicle.”

While the agency did not provide any details regarding why CI ELD LOGS’ status changed, it should be noted that a revoked device can be returned to the approved list if the ELD manufacturer “corrects all identified deficiencies.”

CI ELD LOGS isn’t the first to be reinstated this year. In September, KSK ELD was returned to the list of approved devices after being placed on the revoked list.

Another device, the Golden ELD, was removed from the approved list in July, only to be added back a day later. However, that reinstatement would last less than 6 months, with Golden ELD being among the 10 devices removed from the list by FMCSA last week.

There are currently 171 electronic logging devices on the revoked list. Of those, only 19 have been revoked by the agency; the other 152 carry a status of “self-revoked.”

Since the ELD mandate took effect in December 2017, the agency has allowed companies to self-certify the logging devices. FMCSA does not endorse any of the devices on the list.

This lack of oversight has led to many of the devices being deemed non-compliant for a number of issues. Because of this, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association believes a comprehensive certification process would help remedy the issue.

“It has become abundantly clear the decision to allow self-certification has been a major disservice to motor carriers, as faulty and ultimately noncompliant devices have been listed on the agency’s registry,” OOIDA wrote as part of comments to FMCSA in November 2022. “While mandating the use of ELDs, the federal government must take the necessary steps to ensure all devices listed on the registry are compliant.”

Carriers can obtain up-to-date information regarding FMCSA’s ELD rule here. LL