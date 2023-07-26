FMCSA adds recently revoked ELD back to registered list

An electronic logging device that was recently added to the revoked list has been reinstated.

On July 26, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration announced that Golden ELD would be added back to the list of registered ELDs. The agency had placed the device on the revoked list just one day prior.

In a statement, FMCSA said Golden ELD was added to the revoked list because the device failed to meet the minimum requirements established in 49 CFR part 395, subpart B, appendix A. That regulation “requires that an ELD without a printer be designed so that the display may be reasonably viewed by an authorized safety official without entering the commercial motor vehicle.”

The agency did not provide any details regarding why Golden ELD’s status changed. It should be noted that devices can be added back to the approved list if, “the ELD provider corrects all identified deficiencies.”

Golden ELD was one of four electronic logging devices, along with All Truckers ELD, PRIM ELD, and Secure ELD, recently removed from the approved list by FMCSA. All four devices were removed for the same violation – one the agency has been strictly enforcing this year.

Other devices removed in 2023 for the same violation include Nationwide ELD, TMS ONE’s ELD ONE, ONE PLUS ELD, and All-Ways Track ELD. There are 159 electronic logging devices on the revoked list.



Since the electronic logging mandate took effect, FMCSA has allowed companies to self-certify the devices. Currently, there are 823 devices listed on the Registered ELDs list. The agency does not endorse any of the devices.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association says a comprehensive certification process is long overdue.

“It has become abundantly clear the decision to allow self-certification has been a major disservice to motor carriers, as faulty and ultimately noncompliant devices have been listed on the agency’s registry,” OOIDA wrote as part of comments to FMCSA in November. “While mandating the use of ELDs, the federal government must take the necessary steps to ensure all devices listed on the registry are compliant.” LL