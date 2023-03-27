Another ELD pulled from approved list

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has removed an electronic logging device from the list of registered ELDs.

On March 27, FMCSA removed All-Ways Track ELD from the list of registered ELDs. Drivers and carriers using the device will have 60 days to replace the revoked ELD with a compliant device.

According to the agency, the device was revoked because of All-Ways Track ELD’s failure to meet the minimum requirements established in 49 CFR part 395, subpart B, appendix A. The regulation “requires that an ELD without a printer be designed so that the display may be reasonably viewed by an authorized safety official without entering the commercial motor vehicle.”

This is the fourth device to be removed from the approved list this year by FMCSA for the same violation. Other devices removed this year include Nationwide ELD, TMS ONE’s ELD ONE, and ONE PLUS ELD. There are 128 electronic logging devices on the revoked list.

FMCSA says motor carriers and drivers using the now-revoked All-Ways Track ELD must take the following actions:

Discontinue using the revoked device(s) and revert to paper logs or logging software to record required hours of service data.

Replace the revoked device(s) with compliant ELD(s) from the Registered Devices list before May 26.

According to the agency, the device can be added back to the approved list if, “the ELD provider corrects all identified deficiencies.”

Any driver or carrier who continues to use the revoked device on or after May 26 will be subject to a “no record of duty status” violation and drivers will be placed out-of-service in accordance with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance out-of-service criteria.

Since the electronic logging mandate took effect, FMCSA has allowed companies to self-certify the devices. Currently, there are 825 devices listed on the Registered ELDs list. The agency does not endorse any of the devices.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association says a comprehensive certification process is long overdue.

“It has become abundantly clear the decision to allow self-certification has been a major disservice to motor carriers, as faulty and ultimately noncompliant devices have been listed on the agency’s registry,” OOIDA wrote as part of comments to FMCSA in November. “While mandating the use of ELDs, the federal government must take the necessary steps to ensure all devices listed on the registry are compliant.” LL