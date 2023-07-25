FMCSA adds 4 more ELDs to list of revoked devices

On July 25, FMCSA removed All Truckers ELD, Golden ELD, PRIM ELD, and Secure ELD devices from the list of registered ELDs. Drivers and carriers using these devices will have 60 days to replace the revoked electronic logging devices with a compliant device.

According to the agency, the devices were revoked because they failed to meet the minimum requirements established in 49 CFR part 395, subpart B, appendix A. The regulation “requires that an ELD without a printer be designed so that the display may be reasonably viewed by an authorized safety official without entering the commercial motor vehicle.”

The four devices join a host of other electronic logging devices to be removed from the approved list this year by FMCSA for the same violation. Other devices removed this year include Nationwide ELD, TMS ONE’s ELD ONE, ONE PLUS ELD, and All-Ways Track ELD. There are 159 electronic logging devices on the revoked list.

FMCSA says motor carriers and drivers using any of the now-revoked ELDs must take the following actions:

Discontinue using the revoked device(s) and revert to paper logs or logging software to record required hours-of-service data.

Replace the revoked device(s) with compliant ELD(s) from the Registered Devices list before September 23.

According to the agency, the devices can be added back to the approved list if, “the ELD provider corrects all identified deficiencies.”

Any driver or carrier who continues to use one of the newly announced revoked devices on or after Sept. 23 will be subject to a “no record of duty status” violation and drivers will be placed out of service in accordance with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance out-of-service criteria.



Since the electronic logging mandate took effect, FMCSA has allowed companies to self-certify the devices. Currently, there are 823 devices listed on the Registered ELDs list. The agency does not endorse any of the devices.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association says a comprehensive certification process is long overdue.

“It has become abundantly clear the decision to allow self-certification has been a major disservice to motor carriers, as faulty and ultimately noncompliant devices have been listed on the agency’s registry,” OOIDA wrote as part of comments to FMCSA in November. “While mandating the use of ELDs, the federal government must take the necessary steps to ensure all devices listed on the registry are compliant.” LL