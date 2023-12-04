Feds remove 10 electronic logging devices from approved list

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has added 10 electronic logging devices to its list of revoked devices.

On Friday, Dec. 1, the agency removed CI ELD LOGS, ELD 2 GO, ELD4TRUCKING, ELOG365, Golden ELD, POWERTRUCKS ELD, STEER RIGHT ELD, TruckX-ELD, TST 1 ELD and WORLD TRUCKING ELD from its list of registered logging devices.

Any driver or carrier using one of these devices will have 60 days – until Jan. 30, 2024 – to replace the revoked ELD with a compliant device.

According to FMCSA, the devices were revoked because they failed to meet the minimum requirements established in 49 CFR part 395, subpart B, appendix A. The regulation requires that a device without a printer be designed so that the display may be reasonably viewed by an authorized safety official without the official entering the vehicle.

The 10 devices join a growing list of other ELDs the agency has removed from its approved list this year for the same violation. Others removed this year include All Truckers ELD, PRIM ELD, Secure ELD, Nationwide ELD, TMS ONE’s ELD ONE, ONE PLUS ELD and All-Ways Track ELD. There are currently 171 devices on the revoked list.

FMCSA said motor carriers and drivers using any of the now-revoked logging devices must take the following actions:

Discontinue using the revoked device(s) and revert to paper logs or logging software to record required hours-of-service data.

Replace the revoked device(s) with compliant ones from FMCSA’s registered devices list before Jan. 30, 2024.

Those who continue to use one of the revoked electronic logging devices on or after Jan. 30, 2024 will be subject to a “no record of duty status” violation, and drivers will be placed out of service in accordance with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s out-of-service criteria.

According to FMCSA, revoked devices can be returned to the approved list if the ELD manufacturer “corrects all identified deficiencies.” While uncommon, at least one of the devices removed this year by the agency was returned to the list of approved devices.

Another device, the Golden ELD, was removed from the approved list in July, only to be added back to the list a day later. That particular ELD was among the 10 removed from the list by FMCSA last week.

While some carriers may take a wait-and-see approach to their ELD, the agency “strongly encourages” carriers to take measures to replace a revoked device to ensure compliance “in the event the deficiencies are not addressed in time.”

Since the electronic logging mandate took effect in December 2017, FMCSA has allowed companies to self-certify the devices. Currently, 878 devices are listed on the agency’s registered ELDs list. FMCSA does not endorse any of the devices.

The self-certification of ELDs has led to a number of devices being removed from the approved list for a variety of issues. The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association contends the agency needs to adopt a comprehensive certification process for ELDs.

“It has become abundantly clear the decision to allow self-certification has been a major disservice to motor carriers, as faulty and ultimately noncompliant devices have been listed on the agency’s registry,” OOIDA wrote in comments to FMCSA in 2022. “While mandating the use of ELDs, the federal government must take the necessary steps to ensure all devices listed on the registry are compliant.”

Carriers can obtain up-to-date information regarding FMCSA’s ELD rule here. LL