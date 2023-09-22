Feds add revoked ELD back to approved list

One electronic logging device has been reinstated a week after being added to the Federal Motor Carriers Safety Administration’s revoked list.

FMCSA announced Friday, Sept. 22 that it would add KSK ELD back to its list of registered electronic logging devices. The agency had placed the device on the revoked list on Sept. 15.

In a statement, FMCSA said KSK ELD went to the revoked list because the device failed to meet the minimum requirements established in 49 CFR part 395, subpart B, appendix A. That regulation requires that an electronic logging device without a printer be designed so that the display may be reasonably viewed by an authorized safety official without the official entering the commercial motor vehicle.

At this time, the agency has not offered an explanation as to why KSK ELD’s status has changed. But devices can be added back to the approved list if the electronic logging device provider corrects all identified deficiencies.

On July 25, the agency added Golden ELD to the revoked list for the same violation. It was reinstated the following day.

KSK ELD was one of a number of electronic logging devices, along with All Truckers ELD, FALCON ELD, PRIM ELD and Secure ELD, recently removed from the approved list by FMCSA. All four devices were removed for the same violation – one the agency has been strictly enforcing this year.



Others removed in 2023 for the same violation include Nationwide ELD, TMS ONE’s ELD ONE, ONE PLUS ELD and All-Ways Track ELD. There are currently 161 ELDs on the revoked list.



Since the electronic logging mandate took effect, FMCSA has allowed companies to self-certify devices. Currently, there are 846 devices listed on the Registered ELDs list. The agency does not endorse any of them.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association believes a comprehensive certification process is long overdue.

“It has become abundantly clear the decision to allow self-certification has been a major disservice to motor carriers, as faulty and ultimately noncompliant devices have been listed on the agency’s registry,” OOIDA wrote as part of comments to FMCSA in November. “While mandating the use of ELDs, the federal government must take the necessary steps to ensure all devices listed on the registry are compliant.” LL