FMCSA adds two more ELDs to the revoked list

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has added a pair of ELDs to the revoked list.

On Thursday, Sept. 14, FMCSA removed FALCON ELD and KSK ELD devices from its list of registered electronic logging devices. Drivers and carriers using one of these will have 60 days to replace the revoked device with a compliant device.

According to the agency, the devices were revoked because they failed to meet the minimum requirements established in 49 CFR part 395, subpart B, appendix A. The regulation requires that a device without a printer be designed so that the display may be reasonably viewed by an authorized safety official without the official entering the vehicle.

The two ELDs join a host of others that FMCSA has removed from its approved list this year for the same violation. Others removed this year include All Truckers ELD, PRIM ELD, Secure ELD, Nationwide ELD, TMS ONE’s ELD ONE, ONE PLUS ELD and All-Ways Track ELD. There are currently 162 devices on the revoked list.

FMCSA said motor carriers and drivers using any of the now-revoked logging devices must take the following actions:

Discontinue using the revoked device(s) and revert to paper logs or logging software to record required hours-of-service data.

Replace the revoked device(s) with compliant ones from FMCSA’s registered devices list before Nov. 13.

According to the agency, the revoked devices can return to the approved list if logging device provider “corrects all identified deficiencies.”

Any driver or carrier who continues to use one of the newly revoked devices on or after Nov. 13 will be subject to a “no record of duty status” violation, and drivers will be placed out of service in accordance with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance out-of-service criteria.

Since the electronic logging mandate took effect, FMCSA has allowed companies to self-certify the devices. Currently, 845 devices are listed on its registered ELDs list. The agency does not endorse any of the devices.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association believes a comprehensive certification process is long overdue.

“It has become abundantly clear the decision to allow self-certification has been a major disservice to motor carriers, as faulty and ultimately noncompliant devices have been listed on the agency’s registry,” OOIDA wrote in comments to FMCSA last November. “While mandating the use of ELDs, the federal government must take the necessary steps to ensure all devices listed on the registry are compliant.” LL