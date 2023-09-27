Florida bill would tap electric, hybrid vehicles for new fees

Hybrid and electric vehicles are the topic of a renewed effort at the Florida statehouse to capture needed transportation revenue.

At least 32 states impose a special registration fee for plug-in electric vehicles, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Of those, 19 states also assess a fee on plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Fees range from about $50 annually for plug-in electric vehicles in Colorado, Hawaii and South Dakota to $225 annually for plug-in electric vehicles in Washington.

Florida

A Florida state senator is again taking up the pursuit to bring this funding mechanism to the Sunshine State.

Sen. Ed Hooper, R-Clearwater, has filed a bill for the 2024 regular session that would impose a yearly registration fee of $200 on electric vehicles. Hybrid vehicle owners would be charged $50.

The amounts would increase by $50 in 2029.

Both fees would be in addition to regular registration fees.

An exemption is included for vehicles that use a battery storage system of up to five kilowatt hours.

The Florida Department of Transportation would receive 64% of the fee revenues. Proceeds would be deposited into the state’s transportation trust fund.

Counties where vehicles are registered would get 36%. Local governments would be required to use funds for transportation-related expenses.

House lawmakers voted unanimously earlier this year to advance Hooper’s bill. Approved near the end of the regular session, it did not get consideration in the Senate.

Advocates say the new funding stream in Florida would help counter a reduction in fuel tax revenues needed for transportation work.

The Florida DOT’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Master Plan concludes that negative impacts to motor-fuel based revenue streams in the state could range between 5.6% and 20% by 2040, depending on the rate of growth of electric vehicle sales. LL

