FleetPride Inc. expands in Washington state

FleetPride Inc. continues to expand, this time in Washington state with the acquisition of Integrity Fleet Services.

The Irving, Texas-based distributor of truck and trailer parts made 12 acquisitions in 2022 and has announced six more so far in 2023.

FleetPride said in a news release that Integrity Fleet Services, based in Pacific, Wash., has built a strong reputation and is renowned for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

The acquisition will enable FleetPride to enhance its offerings by working Integrity Fleet Services’ expertise and customer-centric approach into its existing operations, the company said.

“I am proud of what Integrity Fleet Services has accomplished over the years,” said Glen Grader, owner of Integrity Fleet Services. “Joining forces with FleetPride is an exciting next step for our company, and I am confident that our shared values and commitment to customer satisfaction will continue to thrive. I have no doubt that FleetPride’s extensive resources and national presence will propel Integrity Fleet Services to new heights.”

FleetPride says customers will benefit from a nationwide network of service centers and a broader range of solutions.

“Integrity Fleet Services brings truck and trailer service expertise and great talent to our organization,” Mike Harris, FleetPride president of parts and service, said in a statement. “We are excited to welcome Glen and the entire Integrity Fleet Services team to FleetPride. With a service center located in Pacific, Wash., a fleet of mobile maintenance trucks on the road and our existing parts locations nearby, this creates a winning combination for customers. Adding service to our parts capabilities is core to our purpose, and we’re proud to say FleetPride keeps the country running.”

FleetPride’s network includes more than 300 locations, more than 80 of which are service centers. The company also has five distribution centers. LL

Read more business news from Land Line here.