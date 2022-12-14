FleetPride expands in Idaho

FleetPride Inc. made another acquisition, its 12th this year, as part of the company’s effort to “drive growth and further extend FleetPride’s leadership position in the heavy-duty aftermarket,” the company said in a news release.

The Berggren Diesel Inc. locations in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Terreton, Idaho, are now part of the FleetPride network of more than 300 locations, over 80 of which are service centers.

Berggren Diesel is a full-service shop serving heavy-duty trucks and equipment since 2013, FleetPride said.

“Berggren Diesel is an exceptional company with a talented team of technicians and support,” Mike Harris, FleetPride senior vice president of sales and operations, said. “Today, I’m excited to welcome the Berggren’s Diesel team to the FleetPride family. Berggren will be a great fit and complements our growth strategy to provide customers with a one-stop-shop solution for parts and service in the heavy-duty aftermarket. We continue expanding our supply chain, digital capabilities, breadth of products and expertise as customers count on us to keep their trucks up and running. The addition of Berggren Diesel increases our ability to do just that.”

Berggren Diesel, a family-owned business, serves customers in Idaho as well as western Wyoming, according to the news release.

“FleetPride has a long history of being the nation’s largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service provider in the independent heavy-duty aftermarket with a strong focus on the customer,” David Berggren, owner of Berggren Diesel, said in a statement. “As Berggren looked to the future, we chose FleetPride for their innovation and industry leadership. We believe this acquisition is a great opportunity for our employees to accelerate their growth.”

Last week, Irving, Texas-based FleetPride announced the acquisition of Harland Diesel Service in Ponca City, Okla. The company has also recently announced acquisitions in Florida, Pennsylvania, Texas and Utah. LL

