FleetPride acquires Harland Diesel Service

FleetPride Inc., is continuing to expanding its parts and service offerings, this time in Oklahoma, with the acquisition of Harland Diesel Service Inc.

This acquisition is the 11th by the company in 2022, according to a news release.

FleetPride has also made acquisitions in Florida, Pennsylvania, Texas and Utah, to name a few.

“We are very excited to welcome Harland Diesel Service Inc. to the FleetPride team,” Mike Harris, FleetPride senior vice president of sales and operations, said in a statement. “We have admired how their business has evolved over the years, focusing on a strong commitment to excellent customer service and creating strong brand loyalty among its key consumers. This acquisition will enable us to drive new growth and further extend our capabilities to support customers with a one stop shop for parts and service in the heavy duty aftermarket.”

FleetPride, headquartered in Irving, Texas, is the nation’s largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy duty aftermarket, said the news release.

Harland Diesel Service, a full-service diesel shop servicing diesel trucks and heavy equipment with 14 bays in Ponca City, Okla., is now part of the FleetPride network of more than 300 locations, including 80-plus service centers and five distribution centers.

The company also boasts a team of 4,000 experts, said the news release.

“Through the last 30 years, we have worked to deliver high-quality products to consumers, paying particular attention to service and building lasting customer relationships,” Harland McClaskey, owner of Harland Diesel Service, said in a statement. “With similar values, along with its leading industry position, FleetPride is a great partner to carry our legacy forward. The entire Harland Diesel service team is excited to join FleetPride and begin working to further position the business for long-term growth.” LL

