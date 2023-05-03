FleetPride acquires Indiana maintenance and repair shop

FleetPride Inc. continues to grow its national network with the addition of Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Frame Service Inc.

A full-service truck and trailer maintenance and repair shop, Frame Service joins the 300-plus locations that comprise the FleetPride network.

Established in 1948, Frame Service has built a strong reputation for quality and timely service, according to a news release.

“Today, we are excited to welcome the Frame Service team to the FleetPride family,” Matt Harris, FleetPride president of parts and service, said in a statement. “Frame Service adds growth in the Indiana market with broad capabilities in parts and service, and a wealth of heavy-duty expertise. We look forward to becoming part of the Fort Wayne community.”

Barry Ernst, owner of Frame Service, said the move will allow for increased customer services.

“As a family-run business, we have strong values, dedicated employees and focus on excellent customer service, which is a shared value with FleetPride,” Ernst said in the news release. “This acquisition will take our business to the next level and will provide our customers with an enhanced experience.”

FleetPride is also focused on improving customer solutions as it continues to acquire service and distribution centers, Harris said.

“As we continue building e-commerce capabilities at FleetPride.com for ease and speed of doing business, expanding our network at the same time enables us to better serve local, regional and national fleets faster to keep trucks on the road.”

More information about Irving, Texas-based FleetPride Inc. is available on the company’s website. LL

More Land Line business news.