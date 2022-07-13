Finding success for the long haul

“You know how to drive a truck, but what do you know about running a business?” That’s the question posed by the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association to drivers looking to make the transition to becoming an owner-operator.

OOIDA’s Truck to Success course is a three-day, in-depth educational experience for prospective owner-operators. In a recent promo for the event, the Association points out that 25% of carriers fail within their first year. It’s that fate that the course is intended to help drivers avoid.

The program makes prospective owner-operators aware of all the potholes and roadblocks that can occur when running your own trucking business. The three-day course is designed for drivers looking to become a leased-on owner-operator or an owner-operator under their own authority. Participants will receive in-depth guidance from industry experts.

Andrew King, a research analyst with the OOIDA Foundation, says the program helps inform prospective owner operators on how to overcome three of the biggest reasons for failure in the industry.

“Truck to Success is designed to help truckers better understand all that is required to become an owner-operator and guide them in such a way that they know how to avoid the pitfalls,” King said. “The top three reasons why new carriers fail is lack of sufficient capital, inadequate management, and no or poor business planning. This seminar helps to inform truckers on all three of these, as well as the numerous regulations they need to follow just to obtain their own authority.”

While the course is designed to educate drivers looking to take the next step in their career, King said the course can be an enormous benefit to both new and current owner-operators.

“Truck to Success is designed to help individuals start off with a strong foundation,” he said. “However, it’s also meant to help those who are already owner-operators so that they can become more successful.”

Highlights of the course include expert advice on many topics:

Developing a business plan

Equipment purchasing and financing

Insurance

Permits and licensing

Taxes

Brokers

“The OOIDA Foundation’s mission statement is to fight for the rights of all truckers through education and research,” the Association’s website said. “Let us assist you on the road to success. Whether you are a company driver or an owner-operator who is struggling to make ends meet and is looking for a refresher program, come join us.”

This year’s course is scheduled for Oct. 25-27 in Blue Springs, Mo. Virtual attendance also will be available. The price for admission varies, depending on your method of attendance. The deadline to register for Truck to Success is Oct. 10. Participants who register before Sept. 10 receive a free one-year membership to OOIDA. LL