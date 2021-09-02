Fastport announces 10 finalists for Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence award

The field has been narrowed, as military veteran-focused software company Fastport announced its top 10 for the Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence award in a Sept. 1 news release.

2021 marks the sixth year of the program honoring the top rookie military veteran driver who has made the successful transition from active duty to driving for a commercial fleet. A brand new Kenworth T680 will again be presented to this year’s winner.

“It was certainly a challenging task to reduce the list of our talented nominees down to the top 10,” Fastport president Brad Bentley said in the news release. “Our finalists are outstanding examples of over-the-road service that veterans can offer the trucking industry, and they represent a variety of military branches. It is important for organizations across the United States to especially reach out to our veterans to help them make a smooth transition back into civilian life.”

The 10 finalists with their military branch of service and current truck fleet:

Steven Brown, Navy, EPES Transport System

Lacresha Daniels, Navy, Prime Inc.

Marcus Ellis, Air Force, Stevens Transport

William Gamez, Army/Army National Guard, Roehl Transport

Scott McFadden, Navy, Melton Truck Lines

Jimmy Reddell, Army/Army Reserves, Stevens Transport

James C. Rose, Marine Crops, Prime Inc.

Christopher Slindee, Army, Knight Transportation

Brad Stonebraker, Army, Melton Truck Lines

Justin Utt, Marine Corps Reserve, Swift Transportation

The top three finalists will be announced Oct. 6 at the MHC Road Ready Center in Chillicothe, Ohio. An online vote will be held from Oct. 28 through Nov. 11, before a selection committee determines this year’s winner. The winner will be announced Dec. 17 at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C.

“We have an impressive group of drivers selected as finalists,” Genevieve Bekkerus, Kenworth marketing director, said in the news release. “Kenworth Truck Co. thanks them for their military service to the country and appreciates their dedication on the road in pursuit of their new profession as truck drivers.”

In 2020, the Transition Trucking honor went to Ivan Hernandez, a 20-year Army veteran and driver for Werner Enterprises.

The top award this year will again be provided by Kenworth, a T680 equipped with a 76-inch sleeper and the Paccar powertrain. This is the sixth year Kenworth has donated a truck to the competition winner.

Nominees must meet the following criteria:

Has been active military or member of the National Guard or Reserve.

Graduated from PTDI-certified, NAPFTDS or CVTA member driver training school, with a valid CDL.

Was first hired in a trucking position between Jan. 1, 2020, and July 31, 2021.

For more information on this program, visit TransitionTrucking.org. LL