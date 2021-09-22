Everything you need to know about GBATS 2021

After a three-year in-person hiatus, the Guilty By Association Truck Show is returning in a big way, starting Thursday.

GBATS is back in person after being forced to offer only a virtual experience in 2020.

This year’s show, which is again sponsored by OOIDA, is scheduled for Sept. 23-25 at 4 State Trucks in Joplin, Mo.

Already in Joplin? Registration opened Wednesday, Sept. 22, and lasts all day.

OOIDA hosts Town Hall meeting with FMCSA

Truck drivers will have the chance to ask their questions of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration during a Town Hall meeting from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has invited Joe DeLorenzo, FMCSA’s director of the Office of Enforcement and Compliance, to take part in a panel discussion. The panel will also include OOIDA President Todd Spencer and Collin Long, OOIDA’s director of government affairs. OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh and Jay Grimes, OOIDA’s director of federal affairs, also will be present at the Town Hall and Q&A session.

“This is a great opportunity for truckers to be able to ask FMCSA questions or to get clarity on any rule or regulation,” Pugh said. “How often does a trucker have a chance to sit down and talk with FMCSA and get clarity on a regulation? This is an opportunity for a productive dialogue between truckers and FMCSA.”

The event will be at the 4 State Trucks’ install shop on the east side of Highway 43.



Thursday night will feature a VIP participant dinner and diesel drag races. After the Town Hall on Friday, there will be big rig burnouts, a celebrity photo opportunity, a truck and tractor pull and a motorcycle stunt show. Saturday will be highlighted by the Special Olympics convoy and a concert headlined by country musician Joe Nichols.

GBATS schedule of events

Wednesday, Sept. 22

All day – Truck registration

Thursday, Sept. 23

All day – Truck registration

3 p.m. – Diesel drag time trials. West side of Highway 43, trackside

6 p.m. – VIP participant dinner. West side of Highway 43, trackside

7:30 p.m. – Diesel drags. West side of Highway 43, trackside

Friday, Sept. 24

8 a.m. – Store opens

11 a.m.-8 p.m. – Food vendors open

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – FMSCA Town Hall Meeting Q&A. West side of Highway 43 in the Install Shop

Noon – Truck registration closes

Noon – Big rig burnouts. West side of Highway 43

4 p.m. – Celebrity photo opportunity. West side of Highway 43

5 p.m. – Store closes

5 p.m. – Big rig burnouts. West side of Highway 43

6:30 p.m. – Welcome to the 2021 Truck and Tractor Pull. West side of Highway 43, trackside

7 p.m. – Motorcycle and four-wheeler stunt show with Fire Truck Jump

7:15 p.m. – Lucas Oil Semitruck and Tractor Pull begins

10 p.m. – Fireworks

10:30 p.m. – End of Day 1 festivities

Saturday, Sept. 25

8 a.m. – Store opens

11 a.m.-8 p.m. – Food vendors open

11 a.m. – Big rigs, cars, bikes and pickup burnouts. West side of Highway 43

Noon – Kids pedal tractor pull begins on the west side of Highway 43, Kids Zone (ages 2-10 years)

1:30-4 p.m. – Celebrity meet and greet. West side of Highway 43

2 p.m. – Big rigs, cars, bikes and pickup burnouts on the west side of Highway 43

2:30-5 p.m. – Participant plaque pickup. East side of Highway 43 at the Info Tent (need plaque coupon to receive)

4 p.m. – Convoy auction: All money raised goes to Special Olympics of Southwest Missouri. Front of store

4:30 p.m. – Mandatory driver’s meeting for the Special Olympics Convoy. Front of store

5 p.m. – Store closes

5 p.m. – Truck show awards presentation. Front of store

6 p.m. – Big Rig Convoy departs

7:30-10:30 p.m. – Downtown street party in downtown Joplin

7:45 p.m. – Truckers light show in downtown Joplin

7:45 p.m. – Curtis Grimes in concert in downtown Joplin

8:45 p.m. – Joe Nichols in concert in downtown Joplin

10:30 p.m. – Official show end. LL



Land Line Senior Editor Mark Schremmer and Staff Writer SJ Munoz contributed to this report.