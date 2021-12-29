Enhanced commercial vehicle enforcement coming to Arizona

A recently announced partnership between the Arizona Department of Transportation and the Arizona Department of Public Safety is said to streamline commercial vehicle enforcement, according to an ADOT news release.

Arizona’s ports of entry at interstate and international borders are of particular focus, according to the news release.

“ADOT and DPS have a longstanding and beneficial partnership that is dedicated to keeping our highways and freeways operating safely,” John Halikowski, ADOT director, said in the ADOT news release. “Streamlining ADOT’s enforcement services bureau with a single management structure is a better use of personnel, uses financial resources more wisely and strengthens public safety for everyone who travels Arizona’s roads.”

As part of the partnership, 89 sworn ADOT enforcement officers and 49 nonsworn personnel will be assigned to the Department of Public Safety commercial vehicle enforcement task force on a full-time basis.

The sworn ADOT personnel are uniformed officers certified by the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board. They will provide commercial vehicle safety compliance, size and weight enforcement, oversize and overweight permitting and other related enforcement services near the state lines of California, New Mexico and Utah and the international border with Mexico.

The effective date for this plan, which is for two years initially and subject to annual renewal, is Jan. 8.

“This will enhance border security at our ports of entry and provide consistent commercial vehicle enforcement to enhance the movement of intra and interstate commerce,” Col. Heston Silbert, director of the Arizona department of public safety, said in the news release.

Find more coverage of Arizona news from Land Line here. LL