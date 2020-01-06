East Coast diesel prices pushes U.S. average up a penny

The average price for a gallon of diesel fuel increased 1 cent from a week ago, according to a Monday, Jan. 6, report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.



A similar report from the company ProMiles.com says the average price went up 2 cents.

Prices rose on the East Coast, according to the EIA, but decreased in California, the West Coast and the Rock Mountains.

The least expensive diesel fuel on average is in the Gulf Coast region. California maintains its lock on having the highest average diesel fuel price.

The U.S. average is 6.6 cents higher than one year ago, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. diesel fuel prices as reported by the agency:

U.S. – $3.079, up 1 cent.

East Coast – $3.12, up 2.4 cents.

New England – $3.127, up 1.3 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.294, up 2.3 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3, up 2.5 cents.

Midwest – $2.977, down one-tenths of a cent.

Gulf Coast – $2.828, up 2 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.10, down 1.3 cents.

West Coast – $3.616, down seven-tenths of a cent.

West Coast without California – $3.264, down 1 cent.

California – $3.895, down two-fifths of a cent.

ProMiles.com reports the average diesel price per gallon of U.S. diesel on Monday, Jan. 6, increased 2 cents from the week before.

ProMiles, the software company that maintains the websites ProMiles.com and TruckMiles.com, offers its own weekly fuel price information. The company’s fuel price data are presented in the same format used by the EIA in the agency’s weekly reports. The prices include a national average as well as regional averages, and comparisons to the previous week and the previous year.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

Increases were recorded for every region and subregion except one, the Rocky Mountain region. There the average prices went down 1.3 cents.

Here are the average U.S. diesel fuel prices reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.986, up 2 cents.

East Coast – $3.083, up 3.7 cents.

New England – $3.112, up 2.6 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.285, up 3 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.974, up 4.6 cents.

Midwest – $2.94, up nine-tenths of a cent.

Gulf Coast – $2.838, up 4 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.10, down 1 cent.

West Coast – $3.438, up 2 cents.

West Coast less California – $3.245, up 1.4 cents.

California – $3.752, up 3.2 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. diesel fuel price per gallon at $3.015 for Monday, Jan. 6.

A week previous the average retail U.S. diesel fuel price was $3.003 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.004 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.966 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel fuel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.