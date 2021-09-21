Diesel up outside of Rocky Mountain region

Unless you fuel up in the Rocky Mountain region, the price of diesel is higher this week.

According to the Energy Information Administration’s weekly report released Sept. 20, the national average price per gallon is up to $3.385 from $3.372 last week.

With a decrease from $3.636 to $3.629, the Rocky Mountain region is the only region to see lower prices. All other regions reported an increase, including a jump of 2 cents in the Lower Atlantic and Gulf Coast regions.

California is home to the highest price per gallon at $4.329.

The national average price is 98.1 cents higher than one year ago.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Sept. 20 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.385, up 1.3 cents.

East Coast – $3.352, up 1.5 cents.

New England – $3.30, up 1.2 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.496, up 1 cent.

Lower Atlantic – $3.266, up 2 cents.

Midwest – $3.29, up four-fifths of a cent.

Gulf Coast – $3.119, up 2 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.629, down seven-tenths of a cent.

West Coast – $4.026, up 1 cent.

West Coast without California – $3.663, one-fifth of a cent.

California – $4.329, up 1.6 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by three-tenths of a cent to $3.297, according to a Sept. 20 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.297, up three-tenths of a cent.

East Coast – $3.31, up nine-tenths of a cent.

New England – $3.275, up 1 cent.

Central Atlantic – $3.453, up one-half of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $3.213, up 1.1 cents.

Midwest – $3.244, up 1 cent.

Gulf Coast – $3.072, up three-fifths of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $3.598, down 2.2 cents.

West Coast – $3.849, down 1 cent.

West Coast without California – $3.565, down one-fifth of a cent.

California – $4.28, down four-fifths of a cent.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.307 for Sept. 20.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $3.296 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.287 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.403 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. LL