Diesel cost still climbing

According to the Energy Information Administration’s weekly report, the national average price per gallon of diesel is now $3.671, up from $3.586 last week.

By region, price increases ranged from 5.9 cents to as much as 10.5 cents. Four regions saw an increase of between 9 and 10 cents, while the Central Atlantic and Gulf Coast each reported an 8.7-cent increase.

The highest price per gallon by region is $4.53 and the lowest is $3.422.

The national average is $1.283 higher than it was one year ago.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Oct. 18 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.671, up 8.5 cents.

East Coast – $3.655, up 9.3 cents.

New England – $3.555, up 9.6 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.792, up 8.7 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.582, up 9.8 cents.

Midwest – $3.615, up 7.7 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.422, up 8.7 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.732, up 5.9 cents.

West Coast – $4.226, up 9.3 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.86, up 7.6 cents.

California – $4.53, up 10.5 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by 8.9 cents to $3.527, according to an Oct. 18 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

Double-digit increases hit the East Coast, Central Atlantic, Lower Atlantic and Gulf Coast regions this week.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.527, up 8.9 cents.

East Coast – $3.569, up 10.4 cents.

New England – $3.446, up 9.5 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.709, up 10 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.486, up 10.7 cents.

Midwest – $3.487, up 8.5 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.325, up 10 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.682, up 6.5 cents.

West Coast – $4.02, up 6.5 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.71, up 6.2 cents.

California – $4.463, up 6.5 cents.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.544 for Oct. 18.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $3.466 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.302 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.381 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. LL