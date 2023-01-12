Delaware offers online self-certification for CDL holders

January 12, 2023

Tyson Fisher

The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles has announced a new online self-certification option for CDL holders.

Delaware CDL drivers interested in submitting their Medical Examiner’s Certificate online can now do so by logging on to their myDMV account.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has established medical certification guidelines that apply to all commercial learner permit and commercial driver license holders and applicants.

All Delaware CDL holders must self-certify their driving status.

Based on the CDL holder’s self-certification status, a driver may be required to submit and maintain a copy of their medical certificate with the Division of Motor Vehicles.

“Adding the ability to self-certify to myDMV is a game changer for our CDL drivers, especially for drivers unable to visit our locations during normal operating hours,” Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski said in a statement. “Now, they can submit their certification online from where ever they are 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

Currently, there are 31,849 CDL holders in the state of Delaware, according to the Division of Motor Vehicles. For more information regarding CDL requirements, CDL procedures, testing requirements, and the basic knowledge required to obtain a CDL click here . LL

