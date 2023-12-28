Days left to nominate someone for the OOIDA Board of Directors

There are just a few days left to nominate someone you think would be perfect to serve on the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association’s Board of Directors. The Association is looking for members who want to help influence policies that will improve the trucking industry for all drivers. Nominations for OOIDA’s Board of Directors will be accepted until Dec. 31.

“Overall, serving on the board of OOIDA can be a way to make a meaningful impact in the trucking industry, advocate for fellow drivers and gain valuable experience and connections along the way,” said Bryan Spoon, secretary for OOIDA’s Board of Directors.

Nomination forms were sent to OOIDA members on Nov. 15, signaling the start of the biennial election cycle for alternate board members. The election will take place in the fall of 2024. Those elected will be seated at the 2025 spring board meeting.

OOIDA members can nominate themselves or another member. In order to run, a nominee must have a minimum of five consecutive years of commercial truck driving experience and five consecutive years of active Association membership immediately before the nomination.

Members who meet that five-year experience threshold are encouraged to apply.

“It’s time for the young, strong voices of the newer generation to get their ideas out of the cab and into the board room,” Spoon said. “Learn the right and most meaningful ways to have measurable influence in the halls of statehouses and Congress.”

Spoon said there are several benefits to joining OOIDA’s board.

Influence and advocacy: Board members have the opportunity to influence the direction and decisions of the organization. They can advocate for policies and initiatives that support truckers’ interests, contributing to positive changes within the industry. Networking: Serving on the board allows individuals to network with other influential figures within the trucking industry, fostering connections that can be beneficial personally and professionally. Leadership experience: Board positions provide valuable leadership experience. They involve decision-making, strategic planning and governance responsibilities that can enhance one’s skills and credibility in the industry. Contributing to the community: Board members play a crucial role in shaping the Association’s initiatives and programs, contributing to the betterment of the community it serves. Access to information and resources: Board members are on top of the latest information, industry updates and resources that arm them to advocate for themselves and the drivers they represent.

Nomination forms available

The nomination-election committee has mailed nomination forms to all current dues-paying members. The nomination forms also are available online. If you are a member and not registered on the website yet, send an email to CommunicationsDept@OOIDA.com to sign up.

More information about the role of an OOIDA alternate and how the process works can be found here. LL