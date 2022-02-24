Convoy departs California heading to Washington, D.C.

After a rally Wednesday morning at Adelanto Stadium in California, the People’s Convoy headed out en route to Washington, D.C., to protest vaccine and mask mandates.

According to multiple media reports, the initial group leaving California on Wednesday, Feb. 23 consisted of about 40 trucks and a number of passenger vehicles. Brian Brase, an Ohio trucker and one of the convoy organizers, told The New York Times that he expects “tens of thousands” of trucks to join the convoy as it progresses.

Mixed messages

The People’s Convoy organized by Brase and others has continued to state the convoy would be lawful and peaceful protesting the emergency order that streamlines pandemic controls such as mask and vaccination mandates. The emergency order was initially implemented in March 2020 by then-President Donald Trump and was recently renewed by President Joe Biden.

The group’s most recent news release reiterated the group’s mission:

“The message of The People’s Convoy is simple. The last 23 months of the COVID-19 pandemic have been a rough road for all Americans to travel: spiritually, emotionally, physically, and – not least – financially. With the advent of the vaccine and workable therapeutic agents, along with the hard work of so many sectors that contributed to declining COVID-19 cases and severity of illness, it is now time to re-open the country. The average American worker needs to be able to end-run the economic hardships of the last two years, and get back to the business of making bread – so they can pay their rents and mortgages and help jumpstart this economy. To that end, it’s time for elected officials to work with the blue collar and white-collar workers of America and restore accountability and liberty – by lifting all mandates and ending the state of emergency – as COVID is well-in-hand now, and Americans need to get back to work in a free and unrestricted manner.”

And, while promoting their efforts as nonpartisan, the convoy’s kickoff rally had a number of flags and banners promoting other causes promoted by partisan organizations, according to multiple local news reports.

Some splinter convoy efforts continue to push an agenda of occupying Washington, D.C., while The People’s Convoy’s news release states they would stop in the “vicinity of the D.C. area, but will not be going into D.C. proper.”

As of Thursday morning, no permits have been issued for demonstrations on the Capitol Mall in Washington, D.C.

Fundraising

There are multiple fundraising solicitations hitting email boxes of truckers. Those forwarded to Land Line were not tied to The People’s Convoy, and it remains unclear where the funds will be going.

Fundraising for The People’s Convoy is hosted on the groups official website and is being handled by the American Foundation for Civil Liberties and Freedom. That group filed incorporation paperwork as a 501(c)4 with the state of Massachusetts in April. The People’s Convoy website states 100% of donations go to supporting the convoy.

D.C. prepares

Ahead of the arrival of any convoys, requests from the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Capitol Police for National Guard assistance has been approved. As many as 700 members of the National Guard will be made available to assist police during the First Amendment demonstrations, according to a U.S. Army news release.

“The people who live, work and visit the District are part of our community, and their safety is our first mission priority,” said Maj. Gen. Sherrie L. McCandless, District of Columbia National Guard commanding general. “Our (Metropolitan Police Department) and (U.S. Capitol Police) partners have asked for our help in ensuring people can demonstrate peacefully and safely, and we stand ready to assist.”

The approved truck convoy plan allows for approximately 400 National Guard troops and 50 large tactical vehicles to provide support at traffic posts around the clock. The approved request allows for up to another 300 National Guard troops from outside the D.C. area to assist.

“Guard members will not carry firearms or take part in law enforcement or domestic-surveillance activities. The Defense Department approval does not allow the use of helicopters or other aircraft by the National Guard or the sharing of equipment with law enforcement agencies,” the news release states. LL